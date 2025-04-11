James “JP” Dowd (1972-2025)

James Dowd Jr., 52, died April 6.

Known to friends and family as “JP,” he was born on July 29, 1972, in Valhalla, the son of Laura Parker-Bey (Ricardo) and James Dowd (Hana).

James is survived by his daughters, Mia Dowd and Tyra Lee; his grandson, Legend Lee; his siblings, Asia Earth, Gabriella Levine and Umajesty Earth; his paternal grandparents, Cleo and Joe Floyd and his stepfather, Darrell Barber. His sister, Shinaka Earth, and a brother, Mainebo Dowd, died earlier.

JP was a lifelong fan of the Jets and Mets. He wore his team colors through every seasone. He also will be remembered as a loving and caring soul, his family said. He had a gift for making others feel seen, heard and appreciated. His presence would light up a room — often accompanied by his signature bad singing, followed by his infectious laughter.

To celebrate the remembrance of JP’s life, his family asked that you wear green or blue on game days and raise a glass in his honor.

Arno Kano (1934-2025)

Arno Adolf Kano, 90, died March 20, surrounded by family members.

He was born in Tangermunde, East Germany, on Dec. 12, 1934, where he trained to become a butcher and brought his craft and skills to the U.S. in the 1960s. He owned and operated multiple delicatessens, most notably the A-One Deli in Glenham that was known for its fried chicken and Arno’s meatloaf. He worked with his wife, Hannelore, and his children and grandchildren.

Arno enjoyed skiing, boating on the Hudson River, camping, dancing, traveling, golfing and storytelling. His infectious laugh while telling a joke would have everyone in tears before he could finish with the punchline, his family said. He enjoyed spending time with his family and hosting guests from Germany, showing them his favorite tourist destinations.

He is survived by his former wife, Rosemarie Kano; his children, Michele Popielaski (Phillip), Carol Neelis (Robert), Hannelore Harding and Lewis Bulson; his grandchildren, Sarah Crossman, Theresa Cox, Robert Neelis, Christopher Harding, Kelsey Harding, Amber Wilson, Erik Popielaski, Ella Popielaski, Isabella Bulson and Abigail Bulson; and many great-grandchildren. His wife, Hannelore Kano, and his daughter, Iris Kano Wilson (Herbert), died earlier.