Administration promotes benefits for students, teachers

Beacon school board members will vote April 22 on the district’s 2025-26 budget proposal, which includes $87.7 million in spending and a 5.09 percent tax levy increase, just under the maximum allowed under a complicated state formula.

The board will hold a public hearing during its May 6 meeting, and district voters will be asked to approve the plan on May 20.

With the levy increase, the district could collect about $50 million in property taxes. The remainder of its revenue comes mostly from state and federal aid. Although state legislators had not approved a budget as of Thursday (April 10), Beacon is expected to receive about $31.5 million from Albany, including $21.7 in unrestricted foundation aid, a 2 percent increase.

Direct federal aid accounts for about 2 percent of the Beacon district’s budget, or $1.7 million. The Trump administration has threatened to cut funding to states and local districts that do not eliminate what the White House considers to be diversity, equity and inclusion programs, although New York State says it will resist.

Beacon administrators plan to use the increased funding to implement summer workshops for incoming Beacon High School students and increased mental health support for students at the high school and Rombout Middle School. Math and reading teachers for struggling elementary students will be hired, as well as a part-time speech instructor at the elementary level. Teacher training would focus on “the science of reading” — a research field that investigates how children develop reading and writing skills.

More than 75 percent of the budget will be spent on salaries and benefits for the district’s 682 teachers, administrators and other staff.

The proposed levy increase is larger than in years past due primarily to two factors: (1) debt service (about 8 percent of expected expenditures) on a $50 million capital project approved by voters last year and (2) increased residential development in Beacon.

The capital project will fund sweeping improvements at all six district schools and is the first such effort to trigger a tax increase in at least 15 years. In addition, Beacon’s tax base has also grown more than any other district in Dutchess County in the past five years. That growth is one of the factors in the complex state tax formula that determines how much a district can increase its levy; in Beacon it will allow the schools to add $1.2 million to the taxes collected for 2025-26.

Superintendent Matt Landahl told school board members during their April 7 meeting that the district is creating individualized data sheets on budget impacts for each school. “This year is really important to give people as much information as they can have walking into their polling place,” he said.

While the levy is increasing, individual homeowners’ tax bills may not go up by the same percentage. Development in Beacon adds taxpaying households, while assessments also impact what a homeowner owes.

The district estimates that the owner of a home assessed at the median value in Beacon ($304,700) will pay $3,127 annually in school taxes — still considerably less than other Dutchess districts (see chart). “In my mind, this is an argument to go to the tax cap,” Landahl said. “In our hiring and retaining employees, these are some of our closest-competing districts.”

If you expand the comparison regionwide, “that number just grows, if we’re talking about Orange County, Putnam County and obviously Westchester County,” he said. “That school tax estimate just gets bigger and bigger, compared to what we’re paying here.”