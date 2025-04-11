Drivers can expect lane closures, delays

Construction on the Breakneck Tunnel will resume on Monday (April 14) after being paused over the winter, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Drivers can expect daily lane closures and, beginning on Thursday, the closure of the southbound lane, according to DOT. When that lane reopens in June, the northbound lane will be closed. The project will continue through September.

In addition to upgrading lighting, the DOT is resurfacing the road, replacing the catwalk on the west side of the tunnel with a shoulder, repairing the tunnel liner and the masonry at the entrances, and widening the shoulder between the Breakneck and Brook trailheads.