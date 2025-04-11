Mayor: ‘Costs are skyrocketing’

Following a public hearing on Wednesday (April 9), the Cold Spring Village Board is poised to adopt a budget for 2025-26 that will include $3.66 million in general fund spending, which covers services such as police, garbage collection, road and sidewalk maintenance and Village Hall operations.

The tax levy will increase by 2.7 percent, the maximum allowed for the village for 2025-26 under a complicated state formula. The total levy will increase by $52,101, to about $1.98 million. The rate per $1,000 of assessed value will increase by 10 cents, to $12.25.

“Costs in every sector are skyrocketing and it’s the same for every household and business in the village,” said Mayor Kathleen Foley. “We shaped the budget carefully to address rising costs, to prepare for major capital projects and to stay within the cap.”

Major projects in the budget include upsizing the culverts and restoration of the northern section of Fair Street, including new sidewalks and improved parking, and engineering for repairs and infrastructure upgrades on Fishkill Avenue.

The village also plans to add two parking kiosks on Main Street and improve signage; implement pedestrian safety strategies at critical intersections; allocate funds for preventative tree pruning in anticipation of storms; increase wages by 2 percent for employees; and create a full-time laborer position to support roadways and facilities and water and wastewater crews.

Salaries range from $13,296 annually for the part-time mayor position (trustees receive $7,583) to $87,342 for the highway crew chief. The officer-in-charge of the Police Department earns $70,200 and officers are paid $35.26 an hour.

Besides property taxes, the village anticipates receiving $40,000 in hotel tax revenue, $199,000 from parking meters, $30,000 in permit fees, $36,000 in interest, $231,000 in court fees and forfeited bail and $523,000 in state aid for infrastructure costs such as roads.

The water system, which is funded through usage fees, will increase its flat rate by 50 percent and user fees by 5 percent, in part because of the anticipated bonding for $8 million for repairs to the Upper Reservoir dam. New York State has awarded the village $2.5 million for the project, and the amount the village will need to borrow is not yet known.

One resident spoke at the public hearing, to ask about water rates. Written comments can be submitted through today (April 11).

In other business…

Benedict Road, Lunn Terrace, Cedar Street Spur, upper Mountain Avenue and the north end of Fishkill Avenue will be repaved between April 14 and 18. Fire hydrants also will be flushed that week and may cause temporary discoloration or lower water pressure.

The board approved an agreement with the Cold Spring Police Benevolent Association that doubled the hourly rate officers are paid (to $33.40) for providing security for commercial activities such as film production.

Cold Spring police responded to 85 calls in March, including 18 assists to other agencies and 11 traffic stops. The Cold Spring Fire Co. responded to six calls, including a downed powerline. Seventeen volunteers responded to at least one call.