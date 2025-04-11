The big-ticket item at any firehouse — the one that attracts the most onlookers — is a shiny new firetruck. The most recent purchase by the Cold Spring Fire Co. cost nearly $1 million.

While not as flashy, firefighters’ gear and equipment is also pricey, from $450 helmets and $700 boots to $5,000 thermal imaging cameras to identify hot spots behind walls and doors.

Unlike the North Highlands and Garrison volunteer fire departments, which are fire districts, Cold Spring does not tax residents directly for its services. Instead, three municipalities contribute annually to operating expenses. Most recently, that amounted to $143,126, divided between Cold Spring (52 percent), Philipstown (29.5 percent) and Nelsonville (18.5 percent).

That isn’t enough to cover equipment, so the fire company has a long history of purchasing its own. “New equipment is about $50,000 a year, and we save to purchase a new truck every 20 years or so,” said Chief Matt Steltz.

A campaign is underway to raise $40,000 for equipment, including handheld radios required as part of a recent upgrade to Putnam County’s emergency communications system, said Charlotte Brooks, the firefighter who is chairing the drive.

The company has 30 active firefighters, including 17 trained to go inside burning structures. Steltz said while CSFC has seen more new members, including more women, it comes at a cost because they all must be outfitted. “The basic gear is about $6,000,” he said. “On top of that, gear has to be replaced every 10 years.”

He said the company takes pride in its 129-year history. “We’ve been here since 1896 and we’re one of the best in Putnam County,” he said. “We had 200-plus calls last year and when we show up it’s with a full set of trained, professional firefighters. For $143,000, that’s unbelievable.”

Brooks said a fundraising letter will be sent to residents soon, and donations also can be made at coldspringfireco.org.