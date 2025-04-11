Hopes to learn more about lost federal jobs, funding

The Dutchess County comptroller on April 2 posted a form online for county residents and organizations to complete if they have lost federal jobs or funding, directly or indirectly.

“Tracking how much federal investment in Dutchess County is being lost gives us perspective for future economic development, future sales tax revenue, and more,” said Dan Aymar-Blair, the comptroller, who took office in January. He said the survey is a response to the release of his office’s report on the county’s receipt of federal funds from 2021 to 2023.

The Comptroller’s Office identified nearly $35 million in lost federal investment in Dutchess, including a loss of $2.4 million in earmarks for a real-time crime center and public safety radio system, but which was primarily for renovations and improvements to fire stations and wastewater treatment facilities.

The survey can be accessed at dub.sh/fed-intake-form.