Program spurred by federal cuts

Hudson Valley farmers reeling from cuts and freezes to federal funding will get some help from one of their own as the growing season gets underway.

On Tuesday (April 8), the Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming in Philipstown announced it is accepting applications for private aid designed to buoy operations as the U.S. Department of Agriculture cancels grants, produce purchases for food pantries and schools and funding for other farming initiatives.

Describing its Hudson Valley Farm Relief Fund as a “time-limited emergency response,” Glynwood hopes to raise as much as $1.5 million to distribute to farmers in Dutchess, Putnam and nine other counties who have lost funding from nearly 20 federal programs.

Applications are open through April 21 at dub.sh/HV-farm-aid. Recipients can use the funds “in the most impactful way for their business,” according to Glynwood.

The funding freezes and contract cancellations began after Brooke Rollins took the oath as the USDA’s secretary on Feb. 13. A week later, Rollins said the agency’s programs “are focused on supporting farmers and ranchers, not DEIA [Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility] programs or far-left climate programs.”

Some of the frozen contracts were for the USDA’s Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities program, which awarded grants to the Hudson Valley and three other regions to improve the ability of farmers to adapt to drought, extreme heat and other threats from climate change.

Glynwood, which oversees the program, hired Zach Wolf of EZ Farms in Columbia County to develop plans for eight farms. The practices included planting cover crops, as well as integrating more trees to act as a windbreak, improving soil, water and air quality and providing perennial crops in the form of fruit.

“We have partners who received letters out of the blue telling them that their government contracts — contracts that have been signed and that they were already doing work toward — have been canceled,” said Megan Larmer, the senior director of programs at Glynwood.

On Wednesday (April 9), U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, a Democrat whose district includes Beacon, lambasted cuts to The Emergency Food Assistance Program, through which the USDA purchases locally grown farm products for food banks to distribute to hospitals, pantries, schools, senior centers and soup kitchens.

Some of the local beneficiaries, such as the Philipstown Food Pantry, receive TEFAP-purchased food through the Regional Food Bank in Montgomery, which said it expects the cuts to cost it 200 tractor-trailer shipments delivering an estimated 8 million pounds of food from farmers.

“I had to read this five times before I believed it,” said Ryan of the canceled shipments. “We’re all already feeling the crunch of the affordability crisis, which is made immeasurably worse by Trump’s tariffs. Now he’s ripping food away from hungry children — it’s absolutely disgusting.”

Hudson Valley farmers who benefited from the federal Local Food Purchase Assistance funding are among those eligible for Glynwood’s emergency aid. Along with another program facing cuts, Local Foods for Schools, LFPA funding allows food banks, schools and childcare programs to buy food from farmers.

Using LFPA funding, the state’s Food for New York Families program awarded $2 million in 2023 to the Regional Food Bank and $2 million to Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County, which has bought and distributed 290,000 pounds of farm products via pantries and a truck whose stops include the county senior center and Chestnut Ridge in Cold Spring and the Brookside mobile home park in Philipstown.