Hundreds of residents lined Main Street in Beacon near the intersection with Route 9D on April 5 to protest the policies of the administration of President Donald Trump. The rally was one of an estimated 1,400 that took place as part of a Hands Off! National Day of Action promoted by 150 civil rights, labor, LBGTQ+, veteran and elections groups.
I wonder about the hands-off protests. Hands-off of what? Bloated government, unsecure and open borders, unfair trade, lawfare of the justice system, fraud, waste and abuse! There are those whose hate runs so deep they are willing to sacrifice their country.
If they had any critical thinking skills, the people protesting the Trump administration would understand that their Social Security is being saved, as well as taxpayer money. It’s sad how easily some are manipulated by the left. [via Facebook]
The administration is trying to make the Social Security system unsustainable — the people who know how to run (and update) the legacy software are being fired and the system will grind to a halt. The people who are aging in are in trouble. When it fails, as it inevitably will, they’ll privatize it so they can make money off us, which will probably necessitate a reduction in monthly payments. This is all a scam so that billionaires can make more money. [via Facebook]
The protest is all coordinated, staged and paid for. [via Facebook]
I don’t see any Blacks. So much for diversity. These are just radical white parrot activists. [via Facebook]
I’m proud of my hometown! [via Facebook]
These are the folks who’ve always hated Trump. You need to reach the quiet ones but sometimes I think this behavior makes them go in the opposite direction. [via Facebook]
The extreme is sometimes needed to move things in a bigger way. People across the spectrum of lifestyle are losing so much, we should be visible. There are so many who can’t speak up right now; I’d like to help them too. [via Facebook]
Moderate people did not vote for any of this. But when someone tells you who he is, you should believe him and not give him the keys to the castle. [via Facebook]
Where are the young people? I’m so tired of them. It’s their future. All they can think of is Gaza while their own country is in flames. [via Facebook]
Let’s just turn country over to the immigrants. See how that goes. Give Trump a chance. [via Facebook]
He had his chance. Due to his bungling of the pandemic response, more than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are dead. Now, less than 100 days into his second chance, the savings of millions of retirees evaporated overnight because of his economic bungling. If this chowderhead worked for your business, would you give him a third? Stupid is as stupid does.
Wow! I am amazed and dismayed at all the hate against people peacefully protesting. I admire those who took the time and effort to make their feelings known and came out to share their opinions of what is happening during these tumultuous times. [via Facebook]
I hate seeing people bring children to protests. Keep them innocent of this mess. [via Facebook]
I wish they would protest our City of Beacon government with the same energy. [via Facebook]
