Utility proposes 5.3% electricity rise

A proposal by Central Hudson to raise electricity delivery rates by 5.3 percent and gas by 5.9 percent will be the subject of three public hearings this month.

The closest of the three hearings will take place at 1 p.m. on April 30 at Poughkeepsie Town Hall. For more information, or to comment online, see dub.sh/CenHud-4-30. Meetings will also be held in Kingston and Catskill.

If approved by the state Public Service Commission, the average monthly customer bill would increase by $9.10 for electricity and $8.74 for gas, Central Hudson said.

