How They Voted (Congress)

Here is how our House members and New York’s two senators voted on select issues during the legislative week ending April 4, as reported by Targeted News Service. Click here for previous votes.

Michael Lawler (R), District 17 (including Philipstown)

Lawler, 38, was elected to Congress in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. From 2021 to 2022, he was a Republican member of the state Assembly from the 97th district in Rockland County. A graduate of Suffern High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Manhattan College. He is a former director of the state Republican Party and former deputy supervisor of Orangetown. Pat Ryan (D), District 18 (including Beacon)

Ryan, 43, was elected to Congress in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. Formerly the county executive of Ulster, he grew up in Kingston and holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown. Ryan served in the U.S. Army as a combat intelligence officer from 2004 to 2009, including two tours in Iraq. He is also a former technology executive.

Cancer and Vietnam Veterans

The House on April 7, by unanimous vote, passed the Vietnam Veterans Liver Fluke Cancer Study Act (H.R. 586), sponsored by Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), to have the Veterans Affairs Department study cases of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) in Vietnam War veterans. LaLota said: “Multiple studies have confirmed what these veterans have suspected for decades. Those who served in Vietnam face a much higher risk of contracting, suffering from, and dying from this disease.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Improving VA Benefits Letters

The House on April 7, by unanimous vote, passed the Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act (H.R. 1039), sponsored by Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Mich.), to have the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department study ways to improve benefits notice letters that the agency sends to veterans and survivors of veterans. Barrett said: “Our veterans serve the United States military with honor. They shouldn’t need a lawyer or specially trained advocate to explain a claims letter to them.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Regulating Digital Payments

The House on April 9, by a 219-211 vote, passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 28), sponsored by Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), to disapprove of and void a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rule issued last year that regulated digital payment systems offered by non-bank entities.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Bank Overdraft Charges

The House on April 8, by a 217-211 vote, passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 18), sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), to disapprove of and void a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule issued last December that regulated account overdraft charges levied on customers by very large banks.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

District Court Injunctions

The House on April 9, by a 219-213 vote, passed the No Rogue Rulings Act (H.R. 1526), sponsored by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), to bar federal district courts from issuing an injunction whose scope goes beyond the parties in the case giving rise to the injunction. Issa said the trend of district judges issuing nationwide injunctions “empowers individual, unelected judges to dictate national policy and to thwart the Constitution to take rights reserved to Congress and the president.” A bill opponent, Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-Md.), called it “patently absurd” to not allow courts to generally strike down unconstitutional actions by the federal government.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Budget Resolution

The House on April 10, by a 216-214 vote, agreed to the Senate amendment to a resolution (H. Con. Res. 14), sponsored by Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), to set out a fiscal 2025 budget for the federal government and outline projected budgets for fiscal 2026 through 2034. Arrington called the resolution “a fiscal framework that was responsible, that put pro-growth policies in place to incent growth and job creation, move our country forward, strengthen our economic base.” An opponent, Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), said it “included trillions of dollars in big giveaways that mostly benefit the top 1 percent, paid for, in part, by the biggest Medicaid cuts in American history, combined with trillions of dollars in new debt.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Regulating Elections

The House on April 10 by a 220-208 vote, passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (H.R. 22), sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), to require voters registering for federal elections to show proof of U.S. citizenship, and establish penalties for government officials who do not carry out the citizenship requirement. Roy said the citizenship checks provided for by the bill would restore faith in the integrity of federal elections. A bill opponent, Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.), said it “would create enormous burdens for every American citizen who seeks to register to vote,” including by making it harder for married women who have changed their last names to prove their citizenship and imposing in-person registration requirements.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

The House also passed:

■ The Fairness for Service members and their Families Act (H.R. 970), to require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to periodically review the automatic maximum coverage under the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance program and the Veterans’ Group Life Insurance program; and

■ The Deliver for Veterans Act (H.R. 877), to expand the authority of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to provide or assist in providing a vehicle adapted for operation by a disabled individual to certain eligible persons, by paying expenses associated with the delivery of such vehicle.

SENATE

Medicare and Medicaid

The Senate on April 4, by a 51-48 vote, passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), to a budget resolution bill (H. Con. Res. 14), to instruct the Budget Committee to enhance Medicaid and extend the life of the Federal Hospital Insurance Trust Fund, which is part of Medicare. Sullivan said: “We should all want to weed out waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid and Medicare, and we must keep these programs going.” An amendment opponent, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), said it “basically says that if somebody thinks you are not poor enough, you are not sick enough, or you are not disabled enough, we are not going to be there for you.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Funding Ukraine War Effort

The Senate on April 4, by a 51-48 vote, rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), to a budget resolution bill (H. Con. Res. 14) that would have barred a reduction in U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. Bennet said senators “have a duty to the American people to demand moral and strategic clarity by making clear that any steps by this administration to cut off military and security assistance to Ukraine is unacceptable.” An opponent, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), said “passage of this amendment will make it harder to pass the budget, and for that reason, I hope we will reject the amendment.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Proceeds from Selling Federal Land

The Senate on April 5, by a 51-48 vote, rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), to a budget resolution bill (H. Con. Res. 14) that would have barred the use of proceeds from selling federal government land to reduce the federal deficit. Hickenlooper said the amendment was needed because “some Republicans are adding fuel to the fire by pushing to sell off public lands to pay for these tax cuts for the ultrawealthy.” An opponent, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), said it “doesn’t stop land sales. In fact, just last year, the author of this amendment passed a law to dispose of federal land in Colorado.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Rural Medicaid Spending

The Senate on April 5, by a 50-49 vote, rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), to a budget resolution bill (H. Con. Res. 14), that would have required the Senate Budget Committee to avoid cuts in Medicaid funding that could close rural hospitals or increase costs for individuals. Baldwin said without the amendment, “drastic cuts to Medicaid will force rural hospitals and clinics to close. That means no regular checkups for children, no prenatal care for expectant mothers, no timely emergency care after stroke or heart attack.” An opponent, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), said the budget resolution already had a commitment to preserve Medicaid patient benefits, so the amendment was unnecessary.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Medicaid and the Budget

The Senate on April 5, by a 50-49 vote, rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), to a budget resolution bill (H. Con. Res. 14) that would have eliminated a provision to reduce Medicaid spending by $880 billion. Wyden said the amendment was needed to protect disabled children, seniors who use Medicaid to fund nursing home care, and “working Americans who are walking an economic tightrope.” An opponent, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), said the amendment claimed to address a “long list of fearful, dire consequences that aren’t in the bill,” because the bill was actually reaffirming a commitment to preserve Medicare and Medicaid patient benefits.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Budget Resolution

The Senate on April 5, by a 51-48 vote, passed a bill (H. Con. Res. 14), sponsored by Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), to set out a fiscal 2025 budget for the federal government and outline projected budgets for fiscal 2026 through 2034. A supporter, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), called the budget resolution a blueprint to “secure the borders, lower taxes, affordable energy, peace through strength, and, of course, efficient, effective government.” An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), cited “the many injustices that the Republicans will inflict on people’s health, on their financial security, on their children’s future, and, in fact, on their very dream, the very future of the American dream itself.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Military Policy Official

The Senate on April 8, by a 54-45 vote, confirmed the nomination of Elbridge Colby to be undersecretary of defense for policy. A senior military strategy official in the first Trump administration, Colby was both afterwards and previously a think tank analyst, and a George W. Bush administration staffer at various government agencies.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Ambassador to Japan

The Senate on April 8, by a 66-32 vote, confirmed the nomination of George Glass to be U.S. ambassador to Japan. Ambassador to Portugal for the first Trump administration, Glass has been a businessman and investor, including as founder of Pacific Crest Securities, with a focus on technology.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Israel Ambassador

The Senate on April 9, by a 53-46 vote, confirmed the nomination of Mike Huckabee to be U.S. ambassador to Israel. The governor of Arkansas from 1996 to early 2007, Huckabee has since been a radio and TV host; he ran for president in 2008 and 2016. A supporter, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), said: “Mike’s exemplary character, steadfast faith and lifetime of servant leadership make him the right choice to represent the president in Israel, particularly at this critical moment.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Mexico Ambassador

The Senate on April 9, by a 49-46 vote, confirmed the nomination of Ronald Johnson to be U.S. ambassador to Mexico. Johnson retired from the Army in 1998, then joined the Central Intelligence Agency. He was ambassador to El Salvador from September 2019 to January 2021.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Panama Ambassador

The Senate on April 9, by a 51-45 vote, confirmed the nomination of Kevin Cabrera to be U.S. ambassador to Panama. Cabrera has been a county commissioner in Miami for several years and has been an official on two trade and diplomacy groups there.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

SEC Chairman

The Senate on April 9, by a 52-44 vote, confirmed the nomination of Paul Atkins to chair and be one of five commissioners on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for a term ending in June 2026. Atkins was a commissioner from mid-2002 to mid-2008, a corporate lawyer and SEC staffer before 2002, and, since 2008, has been a financial services consultant as founder and CEO of Patomak Global Partners. An opponent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), said that in 2008 “Atkins took votes while he was on the SEC that directly contributed to the crash,” and he still supported deregulating the financial sector despite the resulting hazards.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Regulating Water Heaters

The Senate on April 10, by a 53-44 vote, passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 20), sponsored by Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.), to disapprove of and void a December 2024 Energy Department rule setting out energy efficiency standards for natural gas-fired water heaters. A resolution supporter, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), said: “Left in place, this regulation would force American consumers to either pay more for these heaters or, if they can’t afford to pay more, to shift to less efficient models.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

FTC Commissioner

The Senate on April 10, by a 50-46 vote, confirmed the nomination of Mark Meador to be a member of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for a term ending in September 2031. Meador had been a founding partner at the Kressin Meador Powers law firm, and was a lawyer at the Justice Department, the FTC, and was an attorney for the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee. An opponent, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), said that at his confirmation hearing, Meador “declined to defend the FTC’s need to remain independent” from political interference, and would not adequately protect consumers from unfair business practices and fraud.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Joint Chiefs of Staff

The Senate on April 11, by a 60-25 vote, confirmed the nomination of John Caine to chair the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Caine was an Air Force officer and command pilot for three decades starting in 1990. Most recently, he was a military affairs official at the Central Intelligence Agency. A supporter, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), said of Caine: “I have found him to be an honest, smart and principled military officer. He understands the momentous national security challenges we face and has pledged to represent our servicemembers with professionalism and discipline.” In a separate vote, the Senate also confirmed Caine as a major general in the Air Force.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed:

■ The PRO Veterans Act (S. 423), to protect regular order for budgeting for the Department of Veterans Affairs; and

■ The Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act (S. 160), to reauthorize the sale by the Department of Defense of aircraft and parts for wildfire suppression purposes.