Democrat from Westchester declares for race

A lawyer and former TV journalist launched a campaign on Wednesday (April 9) to unseat Republican Rep. Mike Lawler representing New York’s District 17 in Congress, which includes Philipstown.

“If we are going to build a new House from the wreckage of Donald Trump and Mike Lawler, we’re not going to do it with a 1990s political playbook,” said Mike Sacks, a Democrat who lives in Croton-on-Hudson, in a statement. “Democrats need a candidate with vision who is willing to be bold, throw some punches and speak the truth to voters: It’s time to unf*ck our country.”

Sacks spent 15 years covering the U.S. Supreme Court for The Huffington Post and as a television political reporter. A single father of two boys, he holds a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and a law degree from Georgetown.