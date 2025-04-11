Vermont firm destroyed over 300 weapons

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received $9,000 from a Vermont company that destroyed 307 weapons confiscated from crime suspects and people required to relinquish weapons because of protective orders.

State law requires police agencies to destroy weapons in their possession for more than a year, Sheriff Kevin McConville told the Legislature’s Protective Services Committee on Tuesday (April 8). The Sheriff’s Office used Century Arms, which melts the frames and receivers but salvages parts for resale.

“We still have more that will eventually be destroyed,” said McConville, who received approval to allocate the proceeds to training and technology.