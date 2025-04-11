Discounted rates to five cultural attractions

For the third summer, a collection of cultural destinations in the Hudson Valley, including Hudson Valley Shakespeare, are offering a discounted pass.

Along with HVS, the Jacob Burns Film Center (Pleasantville), Historic Hudson Valley (Sleepy Hollow), Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts (Katonah) and Storm King Art Center are participating in the promotion, which offers passes to all five destinations for $195 (two people) or $375 (four people).

The Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass is available through June 30 at burnsfilmcenter.org/cinefiles-hv-summer-arts-pass.

