Under the direction of teachers Jenna Isabella and Rebecca Masback, Haldane Middle School students performed The Secret Garden on April 5 and 6, based on the 1911 children’s novel. Damian McDonald provided technical support, junior Lenny Chandler created the set concept and sophomore Alex Arcigal painted the prop portrait of Lily Craven.
