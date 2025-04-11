Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
Elizabeth Mihaltse Lindy
BEACON
4 – 8 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
The artist’s paper shrouds will be on display with photographs and videos in An Offering of Gravity and Grace. Through May 4.
SAT 12
Stories Told & Reimagined
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The group show will feature work by 20 artists from the women’s collective, CoMFY, exploring fairy tales and folklore.
SAT 12
Robin Adler
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Adler’s contemporary abstract works will be on view in Breathing Room. The curated member show is Nest. Through May 4.
SAT 12
Inner Excess
BEACON
7 – 9 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Evan Paul English curated this group show with works by Gracelee Lawrence, Kat Ryals, Sam Reeder, Colleen Rae Smiley, Jared Freschman and Emma Jackson. Through June 7.
COMMUNITY
SAT 12
Lantern Workshop
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon & 3 p.m. HVS
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
Make lanterns for the fourth annual Highland Lights procession. The theme for 2025 is microcosmos, which celebrates pollinators and other insects. Also SUN 13. Register online.
SAT 12
Funminster Dog Show
PATTERSON
Noon – 3 p.m. Rec Center
65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org
All friendly dogs are welcome to compete for prizes in 10 categories, including best ears, at this annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs.
SUN 13
Plantella
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Browse houseplants of all kinds — rare, unique and common — at this expo, along with botanical art and crafts. Cost: $12
SUN 13
Home Bakers Meetup
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 East Main St.
dub.sh/home-bakers-meetup
Create something to bring to this gathering and talk technique with bakers of all experience levels. Cost: $20
WED 16
Earth Day Community Dinner
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way | dub.sh/GI-dinner
Support the Cold Spring Farmers Market and the Philipstown Food Pantry while enjoying a meal with neighbors and conversation about addressing food insecurity. Cost: $80
FRI 18
Ecumenical Easter Liturgy
COLD SPRING
Noon. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
All are welcome to this community service.
SAT 19
Justice For All Of Us
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Verplanck Avenue & Matteawan Road
bit.ly/April19Justice
Demonstrators will hold a rally and press conference to honor Sam Harrell, an inmate who was killed 10 years ago at the Fishkill Correctional Facility. Speakers, including Harrell’s sister and prison reform advocates, will discuss inmate deaths and changes sought within the prison system.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 13
Highland Clearances
BEACON
2 p.m. The Factory Hotel
147 Main St. | bannermancastle.org
At this fundraiser for the Bannerman Castle Trust, Steve Blamires, a native of the Isle of Arran, will discuss five significant depopulation incidents in Scotland, with a focus on the Highland Clearances, a forced displacement of farmers. Cost: $10 donation
MON 14
Basic CPR
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This non-certification course by the American Heart Association will teach lifesaving skills that can be adapted for adults, children or infants. Registration required.
TUES 15
Coffee Club
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn about roasting and brewing and explore flavors with a tasting.
WED 16
Walking Club
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org
Meet at the library and take a group walk with friendly conversation.
THURS 17
America’s Most Hated Man
BEACON
7 p.m. Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
Jack Kelly will discuss his book about Gen. Benedict Arnold, the sea captain and patriot who became a traitor. Free
FRI 18
Run the Song
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
To celebrate the launch of his book, author and music critic Ben Ratliff will be joined in conversation by Joe Dizney to discuss how his running practice changed the way he listens to music.
SAT 19
Evergreen Minds Workshop
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
People living with dementia and their caregivers will receive a guided tour focusing on a single artist before making art themselves. Donations welcome. Free
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SUN 13
Basics of Bird ID
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org
This program by Pete Salmansohn will help birders of all experience levels expand their skills. For ages 7 and older.
WED 16
Learn to Sail
BEACON
7 p.m. Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
This is the first of an eight-session course led by captains of the Sloop Woody Guthrie to cover the basics of guiding a sailboat. Cost: $50
SAT 19
Native Plants, Their Pollinators and Other Friends
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Master Gardener Janis Butler will talk about the relationships between native plants and insects and how to cultivate both in your yard.
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 13
Magic in a Drop of Water
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Julie Winterbottom will read at this Earth Day story time from her new children’s book about Ruth Patrick, who “taught the world about water pollution.”
WED 16
Easter Egg Hunt
GARRISON
10 a.m. Philipstown Rec | 107 Glenclyffe
philipstownny.myrec.com
Children and families are invited to search for treats around the grounds. Registration required. Free
SAT 19
Play Sets: Michael Heizer
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Children ages 5 and older and their families can learn about Heizer’s work and make their own. Free
SAT 19
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park
4 High St. | 845-265-3191
The Knights of Columbus organize this annual celebration for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled due to weather from SAT 12.
POETRY
SUN 13
Poetry Open Mic
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Read an original or favorite poem for a maximum of five minutes, or come to listen.
SUN 13
Diana Goetsch
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet, essayist and journalist will read from her collections, including In America and Nameless Boy. An open mic follows. Cost: $10
VISUAL ART
SAT 12
Amy Talluto | Heather Cox
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Talluto’s exhibit, Skeleton Key, includes paintings and Cox’s show, Roundels: Running Together, has photo portraits and photo-sculptures. Through May 4.
SAT 19
Work in Decay
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In partnership with the Beacon Historical Society, the center will display photographs from the Patrick Prosser 1982 Collection, with modern updates. Through July 21.
SAT 19
Lucas Samaras and Meg Webster
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Max Hooper Schneider will discuss how the two artists influenced his work. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)
MUSIC
SAT 12
The Magic of Motown
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The group that formed from the 1960s quartet Shades of Blue will perform hits by the Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and others. Cost: $35 to $85
SAT 12
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Known as the “godfather of the New Jersey sound,” the band will play classics from its more than 30 albums. Cost: $56.50 to $71.50
SAT 12
Christine Lavin
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer, songwriter and guitarist, who began performing in 1975, will play songs from her new album, Drum School Dropout. Seth Glier opens. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 13
Eric Cha-Beach
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
With assistance from the Bard Percussion Studio, Cha-Beach will perform works by John Cage, Olivier Tarpaga, Nathalie Joachim and Lukas Ligeti. Donations welcome. Free
THURS 17
Rick Wakeman
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In his last solo tour, the keyboardist and his band will play music from Yes and other favorite songs. Cost: $54 to $68.50
FRI 18
Marty O’Reilly
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
O’Reilly’s raw voice and gritty, soulful guitar will be accompanied by Jeff Kissell on upright bass and Kyle Turek on drums. Donations welcome. Free
FRI 18
Duruflé Requiem
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Highlands Chapel
216 Main St.
highlandschapel.org
The Highlands Choral Society, directed by Durward Entrekin, will perform this Good Friday concert with organist Craig Williams and soloists Julie Heckert and Michael McKee. Donations welcome. Free
FRI 18
Joe D’Urso & Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
D’Urso, Loren Korevec, David Frye, Chihoe Hahn, Gary Solomon, Michelle Solomon, Christopher Brown and Jake Thistle will play a tribute to John Prine. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 19
Little Lies
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The Fleetwood Mac tribute band from Boston will perform the hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 12
Your Bizarre Day
BEACON
8 p.m. Passion | 473 Main St.
dub.sh/duke-comedy
Watch an improv comedy show based on weird days experienced by the audience or the performers. Cost: $15
FRI 18
Nerd Nite Hudson Valley
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Vassar professors Nancy Bisha and Mia Mask and author Gabe Henry will lead entertaining presentations on medieval castles, the English language and Black rodeos. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
CIVIC
MON 14
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 15
Ryan C.A.R.E.S. Van
FISHKILL
2 – 4 p.m. Blodgett Library
37 Broad St. | patryan.house.gov
Constituents are invited to speak with Rep. Pat Ryan’s team about their experiences with Optum or the effects of federal funding changes.
WED 16
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 17
Assembly Office Hours
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.