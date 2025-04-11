Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

Elizabeth Mihaltse Lindy

BEACON

4 – 8 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

The artist’s paper shrouds will be on display with photographs and videos in An Offering of Gravity and Grace. Through May 4.

SAT 12

Stories Told & Reimagined

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The group show will feature work by 20 artists from the women’s collective, CoMFY, exploring fairy tales and folklore.





SAT 12

Robin Adler

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Adler’s contemporary abstract works will be on view in Breathing Room. The curated member show is Nest. Through May 4.

SAT 12

Inner Excess

BEACON

7 – 9 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Evan Paul English curated this group show with works by Gracelee Lawrence, Kat Ryals, Sam Reeder, Colleen Rae Smiley, Jared Freschman and Emma Jackson. Through June 7.





COMMUNITY

SAT 12

Lantern Workshop

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon & 3 p.m. HVS

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

Make lanterns for the fourth annual Highland Lights procession. The theme for 2025 is microcosmos, which celebrates pollinators and other insects. Also SUN 13. Register online.

SAT 12

Funminster Dog Show

PATTERSON

Noon – 3 p.m. Rec Center

65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org

All friendly dogs are welcome to compete for prizes in 10 categories, including best ears, at this annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs.

SUN 13

Plantella

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Browse houseplants of all kinds — rare, unique and common — at this expo, along with botanical art and crafts. Cost: $12

SUN 13

Home Bakers Meetup

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 East Main St.

dub.sh/home-bakers-meetup

Create something to bring to this gathering and talk technique with bakers of all experience levels. Cost: $20

WED 16

Earth Day Community Dinner

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way | dub.sh/GI-dinner

Support the Cold Spring Farmers Market and the Philipstown Food Pantry while enjoying a meal with neighbors and conversation about addressing food insecurity. Cost: $80

FRI 18

Ecumenical Easter Liturgy

COLD SPRING

Noon. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

All are welcome to this community service.

SAT 19

Justice For All Of Us

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Verplanck Avenue & Matteawan Road

bit.ly/April19Justice

Demonstrators will hold a rally and press conference to honor Sam Harrell, an inmate who was killed 10 years ago at the Fishkill Correctional Facility. Speakers, including Harrell’s sister and prison reform advocates, will discuss inmate deaths and changes sought within the prison system.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 13

Highland Clearances

BEACON

2 p.m. The Factory Hotel

147 Main St. | bannermancastle.org

At this fundraiser for the Bannerman Castle Trust, Steve Blamires, a native of the Isle of Arran, will discuss five significant depopulation incidents in Scotland, with a focus on the Highland Clearances, a forced displacement of farmers. Cost: $10 donation

MON 14

Basic CPR

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This non-certification course by the American Heart Association will teach lifesaving skills that can be adapted for adults, children or infants. Registration required.

TUES 15

Coffee Club

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn about roasting and brewing and explore flavors with a tasting.

WED 16

Walking Club

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org

Meet at the library and take a group walk with friendly conversation.

THURS 17

America’s Most Hated Man

BEACON

7 p.m. Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

Jack Kelly will discuss his book about Gen. Benedict Arnold, the sea captain and patriot who became a traitor. Free





FRI 18

Run the Song

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

To celebrate the launch of his book, author and music critic Ben Ratliff will be joined in conversation by Joe Dizney to discuss how his running practice changed the way he listens to music.

SAT 19

Evergreen Minds Workshop

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

People living with dementia and their caregivers will receive a guided tour focusing on a single artist before making art themselves. Donations welcome. Free

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SUN 13

Basics of Bird ID

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org

This program by Pete Salmansohn will help birders of all experience levels expand their skills. For ages 7 and older.

WED 16

Learn to Sail

BEACON

7 p.m. Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

This is the first of an eight-session course led by captains of the Sloop Woody Guthrie to cover the basics of guiding a sailboat. Cost: $50

SAT 19

Native Plants, Their Pollinators and Other Friends

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Master Gardener Janis Butler will talk about the relationships between native plants and insects and how to cultivate both in your yard.

KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 13

Magic in a Drop of Water

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Julie Winterbottom will read at this Earth Day story time from her new children’s book about Ruth Patrick, who “taught the world about water pollution.”

WED 16

Easter Egg Hunt

GARRISON

10 a.m. Philipstown Rec | 107 Glenclyffe

philipstownny.myrec.com

Children and families are invited to search for treats around the grounds. Registration required. Free



SAT 19

Play Sets: Michael Heizer

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Children ages 5 and older and their families can learn about Heizer’s work and make their own. Free

SAT 19

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park

4 High St. | 845-265-3191

The Knights of Columbus organize this annual celebration for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled due to weather from SAT 12.

POETRY

SUN 13

Poetry Open Mic

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Read an original or favorite poem for a maximum of five minutes, or come to listen.

SUN 13

Diana Goetsch

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet, essayist and journalist will read from her collections, including In America and Nameless Boy. An open mic follows. Cost: $10

VISUAL ART

SAT 12

Amy Talluto | Heather Cox

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Talluto’s exhibit, Skeleton Key, includes paintings and Cox’s show, Roundels: Running Together, has photo portraits and photo-sculptures. Through May 4.

SAT 19

Work in Decay

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In partnership with the Beacon Historical Society, the center will display photographs from the Patrick Prosser 1982 Collection, with modern updates. Through July 21.

SAT 19

Lucas Samaras and Meg Webster

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Max Hooper Schneider will discuss how the two artists influenced his work. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)

MUSIC

SAT 12

The Magic of Motown

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The group that formed from the 1960s quartet Shades of Blue will perform hits by the Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and others. Cost: $35 to $85

SAT 12

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Known as the “godfather of the New Jersey sound,” the band will play classics from its more than 30 albums. Cost: $56.50 to $71.50

SAT 12

Christine Lavin

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer, songwriter and guitarist, who began performing in 1975, will play songs from her new album, Drum School Dropout. Seth Glier opens. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 13

Eric Cha-Beach

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

With assistance from the Bard Percussion Studio, Cha-Beach will perform works by John Cage, Olivier Tarpaga, Nathalie Joachim and Lukas Ligeti. Donations welcome. Free

THURS 17

Rick Wakeman

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In his last solo tour, the keyboardist and his band will play music from Yes and other favorite songs. Cost: $54 to $68.50

FRI 18

Marty O’Reilly

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

O’Reilly’s raw voice and gritty, soulful guitar will be accompanied by Jeff Kissell on upright bass and Kyle Turek on drums. Donations welcome. Free





FRI 18

Duruflé Requiem

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Highlands Chapel

216 Main St.

highlandschapel.org

The Highlands Choral Society, directed by Durward Entrekin, will perform this Good Friday concert with organist Craig Williams and soloists Julie Heckert and Michael McKee. Donations welcome. Free

FRI 18

Joe D’Urso & Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

D’Urso, Loren Korevec, David Frye, Chihoe Hahn, Gary Solomon, Michelle Solomon, Christopher Brown and Jake Thistle will play a tribute to John Prine. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 19

Little Lies

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band from Boston will perform the hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 12

Your Bizarre Day

BEACON

8 p.m. Passion | 473 Main St.

dub.sh/duke-comedy

Watch an improv comedy show based on weird days experienced by the audience or the performers. Cost: $15

FRI 18

Nerd Nite Hudson Valley

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Vassar professors Nancy Bisha and Mia Mask and author Gabe Henry will lead entertaining presentations on medieval castles, the English language and Black rodeos. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

CIVIC

MON 14

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 15

Ryan C.A.R.E.S. Van

FISHKILL

2 – 4 p.m. Blodgett Library

37 Broad St. | patryan.house.gov

Constituents are invited to speak with Rep. Pat Ryan’s team about their experiences with Optum or the effects of federal funding changes.

WED 16

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 17

Assembly Office Hours

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave.

nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg