BASEBALL — After a 7-4 loss on April 4 to Burke, Bulldog pitchers dominated in an 8-0 win over Franklin Roosevelt on Tuesday (April 8), with Derrick Heaton and Alex Young combining for a no-hitter. Heaton tossed nine strikeouts in five innings and Young worked the last two, getting some help from his infield. Ryan Smith had two doubles and two RBIs and Tye Elias had another key RBI while notching two hits. Overall, the Bulldogs picked up eight hits.











Zachary Schetter (5) slides into second during Beacon’s win over Frankin Roosevelt.

Derrick Heaton fires a pitch against FDR. (Photos by Cadence Heeter)

Beacon (2-1) faced Chester on Wednesday (April 9) and will travel to Liberty today (April 11). The Bulldogs host Goshen at 10 a.m. on Monday and Minisink Valley at 10 a.m. on Wednesday before traveling on Thursday to New Paltz.

SOFTBALL — Beacon fell, 17-5, at Spackenkill on Tuesday (April 8). Kat Ruffy had a home run and three RBIs and Abby Haydt recorded two RBIs. The Bulldogs picked up a crucial 11-10 win over O’Neill on Wednesday. Beacon (2-2) travels to Chester today (April 11) and O’Neill on Saturday. Next week the team travels to Lourdes on Monday (April 14) and hosts New Paltz at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

BOYS’ GOLF — Beacon fell to 0-3, losing to Arlington, 193-265, on Monday (April 7) and Monroe-Woodbury, 219-260, on Wednesday. Chance Hunter led the Bulldogs on Monday with a 45 while Jonah Espinosa shot a 49 on Wednesday. Beacon faced Washingtonville on Thursday (April 10) and will host Goshen at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

BOYS’ TENNIS — The Bulldogs knocked off Lourdes, 6-1, on April 3 and Goshen, 4-3, on Tuesday (April 8) before falling to Washingtonville, 6-1, on Wednesday. Beacon (3-2) hosts Minisink Valley at 4:30 p.m. today (April 11).

TRACK AND FIELD — Beacon competed in the Colosseum Classic in Goshen on April 5, where Jayden Mihalchik won the hammer throw (180-7) and Noah Spiak won the 400-meter hurdles (55.89). Mihalchik also finished third in the discus (125-7) and Caellum Tripaldi was fourth in the 1,600-meter run (4:41.85).

For the girls, Bethany Rudolph had two fourth-place finishes, in the hammer throw (73-8) and discus (76-9), while Khloe Franklin was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.32). The 4×800-meter relay team also finished fourth (11:50.49). Beacon will compete today (April 11) in The New York Relays in New York City.