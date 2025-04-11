BOYS’ LACROSSE — The Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season on April 5 at home against Edgemont, 15-3. They followed that up with another impressive win on Monday (April 7) over Tuckahoe, 17-4. Alex Gaugler and Fallou Faye each scored six times, Cooper Corless contributed two goals and Brody Corless scored once. Tuckahoe didn’t score until there was 4:04 left in the second quarter, which Faye and Gaugler dominated, scoring all eight Haldane goals.

On Wednesday, on the road against Croton-Harmon, the Blue Devils extended their streak to three with an 11-5 victory. Faye had four goals, Gaugler had three goals and two assists and Cooper Corless scored three times.

Haldane (3-1) hosts Putnam Valley at 5 p.m. today (April 11) and travels to Harrison on Tuesday (April 15).

Colin August, a Philipstown resident who plays for Hartwick College in Oneonta, was named on March 31 for the second time to the USILA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Team of the Week. The junior scored five goals and added an assist to go with a pair of ground balls and a turnover caused in Hartwick’s 11-9 win over SUNY Brockport on March 29.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE — Haldane lost its third straight game, 21-11, at home on April 3 against Arlington. Kayla Ruggiero led the team with four goals and Samantha Thomas added three.

On Tuesday (April 8), Ruggiero scored her 200th career point in a Blue Devil victory over Ossining, 16-3. She ended the game with five goals, while Thomas and Marisa Peters each scored three and keeper Vivian Eannacony had six saves.

Haldane (1-3) was on the road on Thursday (April 10) at Hastings; the team is not scheduled to play again until April 22.

BASEBALL — The Blue Devils lost at home on April 4, 16-2, to Valhalla. Haldane had just three hits, all by Hunter Erickson. On Wednesday (April 9), the squad lost, 4-2, to Leffell. Leo Lanza went 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Hudson Yeaple pitched five innings and recorded eight strikeouts.

The Blue Devils (1-3) traveled to Dobbs Ferry on Thursday (April 10) and will host Dobbs Ferry at 11 a.m. on Monday (April 14) and Briarcliff at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Both games are at Mayor’s Park.

SOFTBALL — The Blue Devils moved to 2-0 after beating Leffell, 14-2, on April 3. Eighth-grader Allegra Clementson threw 12 strikeouts, and senior Callie Sniffen went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Ninth-grader Lainey Donaghy went 2-for-4 with an RBI and seventh-grader Mackenzie Tobin was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and 2 RBIs.

They would make it 3-0 after a 10-3 win over Yonkers Montessori Academy on Wednesday (April 8). Donaghy went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double, and four RBIs. Sniffen went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Clementson again had a great start with 16 strikeouts while giving up just three hits.

The Blue Devils host North Salem at 11 a.m. on Monday (April 14) and Hastings at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD — Haldane competed April 5 in the Ossining Lion’s Den Invite. For the girls, Koni Massas placed 14th in the high jump (4-0) and seventh-grader Olive Allebrand was 24th in the 800 meters (3:02.07). For the boys, Merrick Williams won the high jump (5-6), Rhys Williams was third in the 200 meters (23.89), third in the long jump (202) and fourth in the 100 meters (11.88); and Owen Powers was second in the 1,600 meters (4:45.95) and Jack Illian was ninth (5:00.86).

The team traveled on Thursday (April 10) to a league meet a Pawling and will travel on Saturday to another meet in Mount Vernon.