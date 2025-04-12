Select incidents from March
Beacon police officers responded to 559 calls in March, including 28 auto crashes and six domestic disputes.
Tuesday, March 4
Officers responded to a call on Fishkill Avenue for a damaged crosswalk sign as a result of a hit and run. Driver was located and interviewed.
After a traffic stop on Main Street, Christopher C. Ulrich, 54, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
After a traffic stop on West Church Street, Jack H. Canalin, 25, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, March 5
After a report of a fight with weapons on Eliza Street, Eddie R. Bentley, 41, of Wappinger Falls, was charged with burglary, assault and robbery.
Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.
Saturday, March 8
After a report of a fight on Main Street, Thomas J. Bruni-Smith, 25, of Beacon was charged with menacing, assault and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, March 12
Judith Marie Rivera, 29, of Newburgh, was processed on an open bench warrant.
A caller on Main Street reported a larceny.
Friday, March 14
A caller on Beekman Street said an unknown male walked through her property.
Saturday, March 15
A caller on West Main Street said someone was trying to enter her home. Officers searched the area.
A caller on Main Street reported damage to his vehicle as a result of a hit and run. Suspect vehicle located.
Tuesday, March 18
A caller on Main Street reported being a victim of fraud.
A caller on Main Street reported his laptop lost or stolen.
Friday, March 21
A caller on Main Street reported being assaulted.
Monday, March 24
A caller at Forrestal Heights reported damage to her car.
Tuesday, March 25
Jarell C. Brown, 32, of Beacon, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with a 2022 drive-by shooting at Forrestal Heights.
Wednesday, March 26
After a call to Robert Cahill Drive, Daral Reilly, 54, of Beacon, was charged with violating Section 143, Subdivision 4 of the City Code, knowingly committing the offense of littering streets or other public places.
William J. Anderson, 37, of Poughkeepsie, was jailed after a City Court appearance.
Thursday, March 27
A caller reported someone trying to enter her home.
A caller reported being harassed by an individual on a motorcycle.
Friday, March 28
After a call to Main Street, Tamara C. Hill, 25, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with assault, harassment and obstructing governmental administration.
Saturday, March 29
A caller on Main Street reported a male not known to her was questioning children.
Sunday, March 30
After a call to Railroad Drive, Miguel A. Herrera, 34, of Newburgh, was processed on an arrest warrant.
After a call to Wolcott Avenue about an unwanted party, Rakim R. Preyer, 29, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.
Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion. The Beacon Police Department posts a daily blotter online, as does the New York State Police (Troop K, Zone 2).
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.