Select incidents from March

Beacon police officers responded to 559 calls in March, including 28 auto crashes and six domestic disputes.

Tuesday, March 4

Officers responded to a call on Fishkill Avenue for a damaged crosswalk sign as a result of a hit and run. Driver was located and interviewed.

After a traffic stop on Main Street, Christopher C. Ulrich, 54, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

After a traffic stop on West Church Street, Jack H. Canalin, 25, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Wednesday, March 5

After a report of a fight with weapons on Eliza Street, Eddie R. Bentley, 41, of Wappinger Falls, was charged with burglary, assault and robbery.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Saturday, March 8

After a report of a fight on Main Street, Thomas J. Bruni-Smith, 25, of Beacon was charged with menacing, assault and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, March 12

Judith Marie Rivera, 29, of Newburgh, was processed on an open bench warrant.

A caller on Main Street reported a larceny.

Friday, March 14

A caller on Beekman Street said an unknown male walked through her property.

Saturday, March 15

A caller on West Main Street said someone was trying to enter her home. Officers searched the area.

A caller on Main Street reported damage to his vehicle as a result of a hit and run. Suspect vehicle located.

Tuesday, March 18

A caller on Main Street reported being a victim of fraud.

A caller on Main Street reported his laptop lost or stolen.

Friday, March 21

A caller on Main Street reported being assaulted.

Monday, March 24

A caller at Forrestal Heights reported damage to her car.

Tuesday, March 25

Jarell C. Brown, 32, of Beacon, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with a 2022 drive-by shooting at Forrestal Heights.

Wednesday, March 26

After a call to Robert Cahill Drive, Daral Reilly, 54, of Beacon, was charged with violating Section 143, Subdivision 4 of the City Code, knowingly committing the offense of littering streets or other public places.

William J. Anderson, 37, of Poughkeepsie, was jailed after a City Court appearance.

Thursday, March 27

A caller reported someone trying to enter her home.

A caller reported being harassed by an individual on a motorcycle.

Friday, March 28

After a call to Main Street, Tamara C. Hill, 25, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with assault, harassment and obstructing governmental administration.

Saturday, March 29

A caller on Main Street reported a male not known to her was questioning children.

Sunday, March 30

After a call to Railroad Drive, Miguel A. Herrera, 34, of Newburgh, was processed on an arrest warrant.

After a call to Wolcott Avenue about an unwanted party, Rakim R. Preyer, 29, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion. The Beacon Police Department posts a daily blotter online, as does the New York State Police (Troop K, Zone 2).