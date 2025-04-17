SUN 20
St. John the Evangelist
BEACON
7:30 & 10:30 a.m. & Noon.
35 Willow St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
Our Lady of Loretto
COLD SPRING
8:30 a.m. & Noon. 24 Fair St.
ladyofloretto.org
Church of St. Joachim
BEACON
9 a.m. 51 Leonard St.
stjoachim-stjohn.org
First Presbyterian
BEACON
10 a.m. 50 Liberty St.
beaconpresbychurch.org
St. Andrew & St. Luke
BEACON
10 a.m. 15 South Ave.
beacon-episcopal.org
St. Mary’s Episcopal
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. 1 Chestnut St.
stmaryscoldspring.org
St. Philip’s Episcopal
GARRISON
10 a.m. 1101 Route 9D
stphilipshighlands.org
First Presbyterian
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. 10 Academy St.
presbychurchcoldspring.org
