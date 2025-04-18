Elizabeth D’Aquisto (1964-2025)

Elizabeth J. D’Aquisto, 61, died April 12 in Newburgh.

She was born March 14, 1964, in Cold Spring, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth Norton. She enjoyed the arts, making crafts, listening to music and poetry. She loved to cook for family and enjoyed traveling.

Along with her mother, Elizabeth is survived by her children, Jennifer Sweat (Romaine), Ashley D’Aquisto and Anthony D’Aquisto; her grandchildren, Jeremiah Sweat, Elijah Sweat, Adryanah Sweat and Joscelyn Sweat; and her siblings, Paul Norton (Avis), Brenda Fay (Richard), Cathy Norton, Linda Brown and Charles Norton (Nancy). In addition to her father, her brother, Kenneth Norton, died earlier.

A memorial service was held April 17 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence (hospiceoforange.com).

Jan Morrell (1947-2025)

Jo-Anne “Jan” Riley Morrell, 77, died April 11 at her home.

She was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of D. J. and Margaret (Frances) Riley. Her family moved to Beacon when she was six weeks old, and she graduated from Beacon High School in 1965 and from Krissler Business Institute in 1966. She married Joe Morrell in 1981.

Jan worked for the Beacon City School District from 1966 until her retirement in 2006 as secretary to the superintendent. Jan had an uncanny ability to recite former students’ birthdays, home addresses and phone numbers when she would run into them on Main Street.

Her favorite activity in retirement was caring for her grandson, John, whom she adored. They spent many happy hours together fishing, at the playground, playing silly games and reading during her monthly trips to Arlington, Virginia. During the pandemic, “Nanny” served as John’s personal audiobook, reading to him in marathon sessions for hours a day over Facetime.

Jan enjoyed volunteering to provide meals for Beacon residents at the Salvation Army and, later, the Tabernacle of Christ Church. She served as a commissioner for the Dutchess Junction Fire Co. She also enjoyed shopping for bargains, cooking for her family and spending time in Beacon, the Hudson Valley and Vermont.

Jan was a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church, where she attended elementary school.

Although with her husband of 44 years, Jan is survived by her son, Joe Morrell (Eileen) and their son, John; her brother, Robert Riley (Jane) and niece Caitlin; and her lifelong friends, Trish D’Angelo, Pat O’Brien, Paulette Pettorossi and Jean Sablinksi. Her brother, D. Patrick Riley, died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered April 16 at St. John the Evangelist in Beacon, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.