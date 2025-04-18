Among 198 winners of prestigious award

Gwen Laster, a violinist who lives in Beacon, was named on Tuesday (April 15) as one of 198 recipients of a Guggenheim Fellowship grant.

The fellowships, presented each year by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, are given based on “career achievement and exceptional promise.” There were 3,500 applications for the 100th class of recipients, who represent 53 scholarly disciplines.

Laster, a visiting artist in residence at Bard College, received her award for music composition. The Detroit native is a graduate of the University of Michigan.