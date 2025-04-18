Members of four boards must reveal potential conflicts

The Dutchess County Legislature on Monday (April 14) voted unanimously to require members of two boards to file annual financial disclosures.

The Legislature created a disclosure requirement in 2019 for members of four boards: the Labor Development Corp. (LDC), Industrial Development Agency (IDA), Resource Recovery Agency (RRA) and Water and Wastewater Authority (WWA). A year later, the Legislature dropped the requirements but added back the IDA and LDC in 2024. The most recent action restores the RRA and WWA.

Under the county ethics rules, annual disclosures are required from county elected officials and employees who direct policy and financial decisions. The filings must include any relationships with companies that do business with the county.