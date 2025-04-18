Succeeds James Yap, who left for job in Elmsford

The Garrison school district on April 10 named Michael McDonald as director of innovation and learning, effective July 1.

McDonald is the executive director of mathematics for the Yonkers City School District and has taught at the middle and high school level.

He succeeds James Yap, who left in July to become an assistant superintendent for the Elmsford school district in Westchester County. 

Mike McDonald
Garrison School Board President Sarah Tormey, Mike McDonald and Superintendent Greg Stowell (Photo provided)

