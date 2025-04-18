Presenters to discuss cleanup, plans

An advisory panel for the former Texaco Beacon Research Facility will meet Tuesday (April 22) to discuss plans for the 153-acre Glenham Mills site, which closed in 2003. 

The meeting, at the Slater Chemical Fire Hall at 76 Old Glenham Road, will begin with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation on environmental cleanup efforts and potential reuse. Chevron, which merged with Texaco in 2003, has been trying to sell the site since 2020. 

