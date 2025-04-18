Succeeds Garrison resident to lead group

The Putnam Business Council this month named Nick D’Andrea as the chair of its board, succeeding Garrison resident Nat Prentice.

D’Andrea is employed by Park Ford in Mahopac. Prentice, who led the council for three years, will remain as vice president of government affairs.

Kate Tracy of Tompkins Community Bank and Allison Palais of Medina Surety Agency in Carmel also joined the board of the council, which promotes business development. The other board members are John Kraus of Premier Credit Solutions Insights, Candice Sciarrillo of Pegasus Therapeutic Riding and Zachary Cosentino of Avedata IT Solutions.