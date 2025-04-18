Cites support for NYC toll, interest in Lawler seat

A Philipstown resident who represents Putnam County on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board rejected a demand by the county executive that he resign because of his support for congestion pricing in lower Manhattan and his interest in the U.S. House seat held by Rep. Mike Lawler.

Neal Zuckerman, a Democrat who chairs the MTA board’s Finance Committee, served on the Metro-North Commuter Council for six years before being appointed in 2016 to the MTA board with a recommendation from then-County Executive MaryEllen Odell, a Republican. He was reappointed, to a term that ends in 2026, by the state Senate in 2023 with a recommendation from Byrne, also a Republican.

Byrne, a former Assembly member elected as county executive in 2022, is an ally of Lawler and a critic of the MTA’s 3-month-old congestion-pricing program, which launched on Jan. 5 with a $9 toll for passenger and small commercial vehicles entering Manhattan below 60th Street.

Zuckerman supports the toll, which is higher for buses and trucks, and raised $48 million in the first month while reducing traffic and travel times in lower Manhattan, according to the MTA.

In an April 3 letter, Byrne claimed that Zuckerman “conveyed a genuine desire to work across the aisles regardless of political differences” during a meeting in 2023 for his reappointment but had since “outright opposed the policy positions” of the county and “openly assailed several officials duly elected by the people of Putnam County.” He called on Zuckerman to resign “in a manner which is dignified and appropriate.”

Byrne also referenced news reports about Zuckerman’s interest in seeking the 17th District congressional seat held by Lawler, a Republican in his second term. Philipstown is within the district’s borders.

Those reports “make clear that you intend to present yourself as a candidate for public office and seem to be using your position in furtherance of that pursuit,” said Byrne. “It is imperative that we have a representative on the board who is dedicated to the position.”

Byrne copied his letter to President Donald Trump, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Gov. Kathy Hochul, both U.S. senators from New York, Lawler, four members of the state Legislature, the MTA board chair and the chair of the county Legislature.

Individual legislators were also asked to sign a separate letter from Bill Gouldman, who represents Putnam Valley, calling for Zuckerman’s resignation.

Lawler said in a statement on Wednesday that Byrne’s letter “speaks for itself. If Neal Zuckerman is not representing the interests of Putnam County residents on the MTA board, he should resign.”

In a letter responding to Byrne, Zuckerman said that chairing the board’s Finance Committee has enabled him to champion projects that benefit Putnam riders, who use both the Harlem and Hudson lines. Those projects include repairs at the Cold Spring and Garrison stations and funding in the 2025-29 capital plan to buttress the Hudson Line against flooding, he said.

He said his support for congestion pricing “should come as no surprise” since he had voted in 2019 for a capital plan that relied on it. “At recent board meetings, I have lamented the added burden of yet another fee on residents of our region,” he wrote. But the program, enacted by state law in 2019, will help fund $15 billion (25 percent) of the MTA’s capital plan for 2025-2029, which will “improve the system that is essential to the livelihoods of Putnam County commuters and, indeed, for the region’s economy,” said Zuckerman.

He said that 69 percent of Putnam residents who visit the congestion zone get there by train but will benefit from the toll collected from drivers.

If Zuckerman decides to pursue Lawler’s seat, he could face at least four other Democrats declaring their candidacies: Beth Davidson, a Rockland County legislator; Jessica Reinmann, founder of the nonprofit 914Cares in Westchester County; Cait Conley, a West Point grad who worked until January at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and Mike Sacks, a lawyer and former TV journalist from Croton-on-Hudson.