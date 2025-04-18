Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 19

Justice for All of Us

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Verplanck & Matteawan

bit.ly/April19Justice

Demonstrators will honor Sam Harrell, an inmate who was killed 10 years ago at the Fishkill Correctional Facility. Speakers, including Harrell’s sister and prison reform advocates, will discuss recent inmate deaths and changes for the system.

SAT 19

Strings for Spring

BEACON

3 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | beaconarts.org

At this benefit for Beacon’s Backyard Breakfast Program and BeaconArts, violinist and composer Gwen Laster will teach life skills through improvisation, composition and global music. Cost: $20 donation

FRI 25

Tree Planting

BEACON

4:30 p.m. Henry Street

Members of the Beacon Tree Advisory Committee will plant a tree behind the post office for Arbor Day.

SAT 26

Autism Awareness Walk

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnamcountyny.gov/aaw

People of all abilities can participate in the walk, learn about community resources and enjoy food and activities.

SAT 26

Art Book & Zine Fair

BEACON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall

beaconphotoclub.com/beaconartbookfair

Meet book and zine makers and see their work.

SAT 26

Community Day

GARRISON

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Shop for resale art supplies, learn about printmaking and the pottery wheel and view current exhibits.

SAT 26

Highland Lights Procession

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. 190 Snake Hill Road

dub.sh/highland-lights

The fourth annual procession will include community-made lanterns that showcase insects and their habitats. Register online. Rain date: SUN 27.

SUN 27

Walk for Housing

NEWBURGH

1 p.m. Mount Saint Mary

330 Powell Ave. | habitatnewburgh.org

At this 25th annual fundraiser, see two properties donated by the college that were renewed by Habitat for Humanity. Register online.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 19

Evergreen Minds Workshop

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

People living with dementia and their caregivers will receive a guided tour focusing on a single artist before making art themselves. Donations welcome. Free

TUES 22

Beacon Brickmaking

BEACON

7 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconhistorical.org

Rachel Whitlow of the Haverstraw Museum will discuss the brickyards that made the building blocks for New York City’s development. The brickyards are the focus of an exhibit at the Beacon Historical Society. Free





THURS 24

The Saucerian

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Gabriel Mckee will discuss his new biography of Gray Barker, the personality behind many of the mid-20th century flying saucer stories and conspiracy theories.



SAT 26

Juniper

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Local historian Mark Forlow will share his knowledge of gin and lead a tasting. Cost: $60 ($55 members)

SUN 27

Susan Minot

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The writer will read from her latest novel, Don’t Be a Stranger, for the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 19

Play Sets: Michael Heizer

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Children ages 5 and older and their families can learn about Heizer’s work and make their own. Free

SAT 19

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park

4 High St. | 845-265-3191

The Knights of Columbus organize this annual celebration for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 12.

THURS 24

Blippi

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Meekah will join Blippi for an interactive concert. Cost: $41 to $73

SAT 26

Peter and the Wolf

COLD SPRING

1 and 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Prokofiev musical will be staged with puppets and a full orchestra. Cost: $25 ($10 children)





EARTH DAY

TUES 22

Lessons from a Climate Reporter

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Marist University

3399 North Road

Andrew Revkin, a former Philipstown resident and New York Times reporter who created the Dot Earth blog, will speak at Fusco Music Hall. Free

TUES 22

The Valve Turners

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Theater

445 Main St. | beaconmovietheater.com

Watch the documentary about five activists who disrupted the flow of tar sands oil from Canada to the U.S. A discussion with the director will follow. The screening is sponsored by the Beacon Film Society and Beacon Climate Action Now. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military, and ages 9 and younger)





SAT 26

Clean-Up and Block Party

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Various

dub.sh/beacon-cleanup

Contribute to a clean-up and plant pollinator gardens from 9 a.m. to noon and visit an environmental fair at Hudson Valley Brewery, 7 E. Main St., from noon to 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Green Beacon Coalition and the Conservation Advisory Committee. Register for clean-up online.

SAT 26

Earth Day Fair

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Vassar

50 Vassar Farm Lane | dutchessny.gov

Sponsored by Dutchess County, the fair at the college’s Environmental Cooperative will include family activities and education focused on sustainability, conservation and environmental initiatives.

SAT 26

Earth Day Fest

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

coldspringfarmersmarket.org

Shop the Cold Spring Farmers Market, enjoy live music and nature walks and learn about local environmental activities.

STAGE & SCREEN

TUES 22

The Peekskill Riots

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library will screen the second part of a five-part documentary by Jon Scott Bennet about violence at a 1949 Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill.

THURS 24

Sandra Bernhard

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The actor, singer and author will perform her new show, Shapes and Forms. Cost: $58 to $78

FRI 25

Guys & Dolls

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will stage the musical comedy set in Depression-era New York City about women and their gambling men. Also SAT 26, SUN 27. Cost: $12 ($8 seniors and students)

FRI 25

Gary Owen

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian will do stand-up as part of his Broken Family tour. Cost: $66 to $81





FRI 25

Paul Virzi

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The comedian, who hosts the podcast The Virzi Effect and co-hosts Anything Better with Bill Burr, will do stand-up. Cost: $30

VISUAL ART

SAT 19

Work in Decay

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In partnership with the Beacon Historical Society, the center will share photos from the Patrick Prosser 1982 Collection with modern updates. Through July 21.

SAT 19

Lucas Samaras and Meg Webster

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Max Hooper Schneider will discuss how the two artists influenced his work. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 19

Native Plants, Their Pollinators and Other Friends

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Master Gardener Janis Butler will talk about the relationships between native plants and insects and how to cultivate both in your yard.

SAT 26

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

7 a.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for spring migrating birds during this walk with guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

SAT 26

Plant Sale

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

This annual event brings together a dozen nurseries and vendors. Cost: $5

MUSIC

SAT 19

Little Lies

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band from Boston will perform the hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 20

Andrew Revkin

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Revkin will be joined by members of the Breakneck Ridge Revue. Free

FRI 25

The Dalí Quartet

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. St. George’s Church

105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864

newburghchambermusic.org

The program will include works by Beethoven and Mendelssohn. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)





FRI 25

Ben Neill

BEACON

8 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | beaconarts.org

Neill will talk about his new book, Diffusing Music, and perform with his Mutantrumpet accompanied by video by Carl Van Brunt. Free

SAT 26

Hudson Watch Trio

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com

The violin, cello and piano chamber group’s program will include works by Mendelssohn and Jean-Baptiste Loeillet. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 26

Bicentennial Lafayette Tour

WEST POINT

7 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre

655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159

ticketsatike.universitytickets.com

The French National Orchestra’s program celebrates the bond between France and America through the Marquis de Lafayette’s role in the fight for independence. Free

SAT 26

Resurrection

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra visits Aquinas Hall to kick off its 30th anniversary season with Mahler’s Symphony No. 2. Cost: $10 to $115

SAT 26

Best of The Eagles

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play the iconic hits of the timeless band. Cost: $44 to $58

SAT 26

The Dark Horses

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band plays music by George Harrison. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 27

Zigue

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The quartet will lead a workshop at 1 p.m. before performing a concert of traditional Québécois music. Cost: $20 ($40 with workshop)

CIVIC

MON 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 22

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 22

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

TUES 22

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 23

Comptroller Town Hall

BEACON

6 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

Dutchess Comptroller Dan Aymar-Blair will discuss what his office is working on.

WED 23

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov