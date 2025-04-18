Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 19
Justice for All of Us
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Verplanck & Matteawan
bit.ly/April19Justice
Demonstrators will honor Sam Harrell, an inmate who was killed 10 years ago at the Fishkill Correctional Facility. Speakers, including Harrell’s sister and prison reform advocates, will discuss recent inmate deaths and changes for the system.
SAT 19
Strings for Spring
BEACON
3 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | beaconarts.org
At this benefit for Beacon’s Backyard Breakfast Program and BeaconArts, violinist and composer Gwen Laster will teach life skills through improvisation, composition and global music. Cost: $20 donation
FRI 25
Tree Planting
BEACON
4:30 p.m. Henry Street
Members of the Beacon Tree Advisory Committee will plant a tree behind the post office for Arbor Day.
SAT 26
Autism Awareness Walk
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnamcountyny.gov/aaw
People of all abilities can participate in the walk, learn about community resources and enjoy food and activities.
SAT 26
Art Book & Zine Fair
BEACON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall
beaconphotoclub.com/beaconartbookfair
Meet book and zine makers and see their work.
SAT 26
Community Day
GARRISON
11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Shop for resale art supplies, learn about printmaking and the pottery wheel and view current exhibits.
SAT 26
Highland Lights Procession
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. 190 Snake Hill Road
dub.sh/highland-lights
The fourth annual procession will include community-made lanterns that showcase insects and their habitats. Register online. Rain date: SUN 27.
SUN 27
Walk for Housing
NEWBURGH
1 p.m. Mount Saint Mary
330 Powell Ave. | habitatnewburgh.org
At this 25th annual fundraiser, see two properties donated by the college that were renewed by Habitat for Humanity. Register online.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 19
Evergreen Minds Workshop
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
People living with dementia and their caregivers will receive a guided tour focusing on a single artist before making art themselves. Donations welcome. Free
TUES 22
Beacon Brickmaking
BEACON
7 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconhistorical.org
Rachel Whitlow of the Haverstraw Museum will discuss the brickyards that made the building blocks for New York City’s development. The brickyards are the focus of an exhibit at the Beacon Historical Society. Free
THURS 24
The Saucerian
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Gabriel Mckee will discuss his new biography of Gray Barker, the personality behind many of the mid-20th century flying saucer stories and conspiracy theories.
SAT 26
Juniper
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Local historian Mark Forlow will share his knowledge of gin and lead a tasting. Cost: $60 ($55 members)
SUN 27
Susan Minot
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The writer will read from her latest novel, Don’t Be a Stranger, for the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 19
Play Sets: Michael Heizer
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Children ages 5 and older and their families can learn about Heizer’s work and make their own. Free
SAT 19
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park
4 High St. | 845-265-3191
The Knights of Columbus organize this annual celebration for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 12.
THURS 24
Blippi
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Meekah will join Blippi for an interactive concert. Cost: $41 to $73
SAT 26
Peter and the Wolf
COLD SPRING
1 and 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Prokofiev musical will be staged with puppets and a full orchestra. Cost: $25 ($10 children)
EARTH DAY
TUES 22
Lessons from a Climate Reporter
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Marist University
3399 North Road
Andrew Revkin, a former Philipstown resident and New York Times reporter who created the Dot Earth blog, will speak at Fusco Music Hall. Free
TUES 22
The Valve Turners
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Theater
445 Main St. | beaconmovietheater.com
Watch the documentary about five activists who disrupted the flow of tar sands oil from Canada to the U.S. A discussion with the director will follow. The screening is sponsored by the Beacon Film Society and Beacon Climate Action Now. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military, and ages 9 and younger)
SAT 26
Clean-Up and Block Party
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Various
dub.sh/beacon-cleanup
Contribute to a clean-up and plant pollinator gardens from 9 a.m. to noon and visit an environmental fair at Hudson Valley Brewery, 7 E. Main St., from noon to 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Green Beacon Coalition and the Conservation Advisory Committee. Register for clean-up online.
SAT 26
Earth Day Fair
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Vassar
50 Vassar Farm Lane | dutchessny.gov
Sponsored by Dutchess County, the fair at the college’s Environmental Cooperative will include family activities and education focused on sustainability, conservation and environmental initiatives.
SAT 26
Earth Day Fest
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
coldspringfarmersmarket.org
Shop the Cold Spring Farmers Market, enjoy live music and nature walks and learn about local environmental activities.
STAGE & SCREEN
TUES 22
The Peekskill Riots
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library will screen the second part of a five-part documentary by Jon Scott Bennet about violence at a 1949 Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill.
THURS 24
Sandra Bernhard
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The actor, singer and author will perform her new show, Shapes and Forms. Cost: $58 to $78
FRI 25
Guys & Dolls
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will stage the musical comedy set in Depression-era New York City about women and their gambling men. Also SAT 26, SUN 27. Cost: $12 ($8 seniors and students)
FRI 25
Gary Owen
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian will do stand-up as part of his Broken Family tour. Cost: $66 to $81
FRI 25
Paul Virzi
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The comedian, who hosts the podcast The Virzi Effect and co-hosts Anything Better with Bill Burr, will do stand-up. Cost: $30
VISUAL ART
SAT 19
Work in Decay
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In partnership with the Beacon Historical Society, the center will share photos from the Patrick Prosser 1982 Collection with modern updates. Through July 21.
SAT 19
Lucas Samaras and Meg Webster
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Max Hooper Schneider will discuss how the two artists influenced his work. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for ages 5 and younger and Beacon residents)
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 19
Native Plants, Their Pollinators and Other Friends
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Master Gardener Janis Butler will talk about the relationships between native plants and insects and how to cultivate both in your yard.
SAT 26
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
7 a.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for spring migrating birds during this walk with guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
SAT 26
Plant Sale
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
This annual event brings together a dozen nurseries and vendors. Cost: $5
MUSIC
SAT 19
Little Lies
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The Fleetwood Mac tribute band from Boston will perform the hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 20
Andrew Revkin
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Revkin will be joined by members of the Breakneck Ridge Revue. Free
FRI 25
The Dalí Quartet
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. St. George’s Church
105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864
newburghchambermusic.org
The program will include works by Beethoven and Mendelssohn. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)
FRI 25
Ben Neill
BEACON
8 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | beaconarts.org
Neill will talk about his new book, Diffusing Music, and perform with his Mutantrumpet accompanied by video by Carl Van Brunt. Free
SAT 26
Hudson Watch Trio
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com
The violin, cello and piano chamber group’s program will include works by Mendelssohn and Jean-Baptiste Loeillet. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 26
Bicentennial Lafayette Tour
WEST POINT
7 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre
655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159
ticketsatike.universitytickets.com
The French National Orchestra’s program celebrates the bond between France and America through the Marquis de Lafayette’s role in the fight for independence. Free
SAT 26
Resurrection
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra visits Aquinas Hall to kick off its 30th anniversary season with Mahler’s Symphony No. 2. Cost: $10 to $115
SAT 26
Best of The Eagles
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play the iconic hits of the timeless band. Cost: $44 to $58
SAT 26
The Dark Horses
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band plays music by George Harrison. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 27
Zigue
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The quartet will lead a workshop at 1 p.m. before performing a concert of traditional Québécois music. Cost: $20 ($40 with workshop)
CIVIC
MON 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 22
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 22
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
TUES 22
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 23
Comptroller Town Hall
BEACON
6 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
Dutchess Comptroller Dan Aymar-Blair will discuss what his office is working on.
WED 23
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
