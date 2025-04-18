BASEBALL — Beacon blew out Chester at Heritage Financial Park (formerly Dutchess Stadium) on April 10, winning 11-1, behind Ryan Landisi’s seven strikeouts in six innings. Ryan Smith led the way at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a home run. Tye Elias, Elijah Epps and Matt Apostolou each had two RBIs.

Ryan Landisi
Ryan Landisi, shown pitching against Lourdes on April 11, struck out seven against Chester. (Photos by Cadence Heeter)

On Monday (April 14), visiting Goshen defeated the Bulldogs, 6-5. Allen McKay had two RBIs and James Boucard pitched well, with eight strikeouts over five innings. On Wednesday, Beacon defeated Minisink Valley, 15-5. Landisi threw 31/3 innings, with four strikeouts. Smith went 3-for-3, all doubles, while Elias had three hits and two RBIs. 

Zachary Schetter
Zachary Schetter, shown in an earlier game, had an RBI against Chester.

Beacon (4-2) traveled to New Paltz on Thursday (April 17) and will travel to Wallkill on Tuesday (April 22) before hosting John Jay East Fishkill at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

SOFTBALL — Beacon’s bats went cold on April 11 at Chester, which blanked the Bulldogs, 14-0. Beacon also lost, 2-0, at Lourdes on Monday (April 14). The Bulldogs (2-4) hosted New Paltz on Thursday (April 17) and will travel to Pine Bush on Tuesday.

BOYS’ GOLF — Beacon lost on Tuesday (April 15) to Goshen, 229-257, at the Southern Dutchess Country Club. Jonah Espinosa shot a 45 and Tom Senior shot a 51. Beacon (0-5) hosts Ketcham at 3:30 p.m. on Monday (April 21) before traveling to Port Jervis and Minisink Valley.

BOYS’ TENNIS — Beacon moved to 4-2 after knocking off Minisink Valley, 5-2, at home on April 11. The Bulldogs host Valley Central at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (April 22) and Monticello at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

