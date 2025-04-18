BASEBALL — Beacon blew out Chester at Heritage Financial Park (formerly Dutchess Stadium) on April 10, winning 11-1, behind Ryan Landisi’s seven strikeouts in six innings. Ryan Smith led the way at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a home run. Tye Elias, Elijah Epps and Matt Apostolou each had two RBIs.

On Monday (April 14), visiting Goshen defeated the Bulldogs, 6-5. Allen McKay had two RBIs and James Boucard pitched well, with eight strikeouts over five innings. On Wednesday, Beacon defeated Minisink Valley, 15-5. Landisi threw 31/3 innings, with four strikeouts. Smith went 3-for-3, all doubles, while Elias had three hits and two RBIs.

Beacon (4-2) traveled to New Paltz on Thursday (April 17) and will travel to Wallkill on Tuesday (April 22) before hosting John Jay East Fishkill at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL — Beacon’s bats went cold on April 11 at Chester, which blanked the Bulldogs, 14-0. Beacon also lost, 2-0, at Lourdes on Monday (April 14). The Bulldogs (2-4) hosted New Paltz on Thursday (April 17) and will travel to Pine Bush on Tuesday.

BOYS’ GOLF — Beacon lost on Tuesday (April 15) to Goshen, 229-257, at the Southern Dutchess Country Club. Jonah Espinosa shot a 45 and Tom Senior shot a 51. Beacon (0-5) hosts Ketcham at 3:30 p.m. on Monday (April 21) before traveling to Port Jervis and Minisink Valley.

BOYS’ TENNIS — Beacon moved to 4-2 after knocking off Minisink Valley, 5-2, at home on April 11. The Bulldogs host Valley Central at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (April 22) and Monticello at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.