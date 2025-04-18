BOYS’ LACROSSE — After falling at home on April 11 to Putnam Valley, 11-7, Haldane fared no better on the road, losing on Tuesday (April 15) to Harrison, 12-10.

The game was tied, 3-3, at the half but Harrison took an 8-4 lead in the third quarter. Senior Fallou Faye tied the game again at 10 with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter, but 12 seconds later, the Huskies took the lead again.

Faye and sophomore Alex Gaugler each scored four times, and Faye reached a milestone with his 100th career goal. “We’ve been looking for that second option to mirror Fallou, and Alex has done a great job of stepping up and taking what’s being given to him,” said Coach Ed Crowe.

The Blue Devils (3-3) traveled to Pearl River on Thursday (April 17) and on Monday (April 21) will be at Blind Brook. On Wednesday, the Blue Devils host Arlington at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE — Haldane won its second game in a row on April 10, defeating Hastings, 19-8. Junior Kayla Ruggiero continued her impressive season, scoring 10 times, and junior Samantha Thomas had five goals. Keeper Vivian Eannacony made nine saves. The Blue Devils (2-3) host Croton-Harmon at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (April 22).

BASEBALL — The Blue Devils had a rough week, losing three games. On April 10, in a 7-1 loss at Dobbs Ferry, Haldane struggled at the plate, securing only two hits, including an RBI single by sophomore Pat Shields. On Monday (April 14), the Blue Devils hosted Dobbs Ferry and lost again, 10-3. This time, Haldane had an early 1-0 lead but gave up 10 runs over three innings. The Blue Devils scored two runs in the sixth. Hudson Yeaple, Lincoln McCarthy and Jake Hotaling had RBIs but the Blue Devils didn’t help themselves with four fielding errors.

On Wednesday at Mayor’s Park, Haldane was no-hit by Briarcliff and lost, 10-0, while committing five errors. The Blue Devils (1-6) travel to Poughkeepsie on Monday (April 21).

SOFTBALL — Haldane continued its great start with two wins. On Monday (April 14), the Blue Devils dominated North Salem, 16-4, at home. Sophomore Juliaanna Minos went 3-for-5, with a double, triple and four RBIs. Ninth-grader Lainey Donaghy was 4-for-5, with two doubles, and senior Callie Sniffen hit a two-run homer. Haldane followed that up with a 10-3 win at home over Hastings on Wednesday. The Blue Devils had 12 hits and eighth-grade pitcher Allegra Clementson struck out nine. Haldane will host Westlake at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (April 22) and travels to Tuckahoe on Wednesday.