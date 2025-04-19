New urgent care clinic fills a void in Beacon

CareFull MD debuted on Beacon’s Main Street on April 1, and within 10 days, it welcomed 34 patients.

The urgent care clinic, set in nearly 5,000 square feet of space adjacent to Key Food, is the brainchild of Yitz Rottenberg, a Rockland-based real estate investor with more than 20 years of experience buying properties in the Hudson Valley.

Several years ago, he noticed the absence of a health clinic in Beacon and began to consider how he might address the need. Now that his concept has come to fruition, he says, “I feel amazing.”

He believes the facility will contribute to the area in ways similar to other essential services. He considers the community a “cozy place,” like a big family, deserving of convenient and accessible health care with a variety of services and extended hours.

“Everybody who needs any kind of care should be able to walk in without any difficulty, and we should be available seven days a week,” he says. “I’m happy we got there.”

The clinic’s location on Main Street was a priority for Rottenberg. Being adjacent to a grocery store is a plus, with considerable visibility and foot traffic.

After extensive renovations transformed the former laundromat into a sleek and welcoming environment, Rottenberg says he is pleased with the clinic’s beauty and its name. While brainstorming possibilities, he hit upon “Careful,” and then realized that “CareFull” would evoke even more positive associations: behaving carefully or attentively; being full of heart and caring; and, by offering so many hours, being full of care timewise.

The addition of “MD” was to ensure that people understood the services being offered. (Rottenberg notes that New York State permits non-doctors to employ health personnel and open a clinic in areas that can benefit a locale.) The logo, developed by a designer, links pink and blue hearts.

With a 20-year lease, CareFull MD is in Beacon for the long haul. The space contains exam rooms, a reception area, a kitchen, a lab and X-ray facilities. There is a large area reserved for expansion, with a separate waiting room for those who might be coming in for routine care, appointments or other needs.

Dr. Daniel Purcell is the medical director, and other healthcare providers include a nurse practitioner, a physician’s assistant and a radiology tech. CareFull MD accepts most insurance plans and self-pay patients are offered discounts.

Office Manager Kim Doyle, who has decades of experience in healthcare clinics, is enthused about the launch and location and says she has felt warmly welcomed by the community. “We have seven employees but anticipate adding employees as we get busier,” she says. “The goal is to expand to a family practice to complement the urgent care.” Rottenberg mentions building up the occupational health and testing offerings of the clinic.

CareFull MD is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with plans to expand its hours.

CareFull MD

252 Main St., Beacon | 845-573-2323

[email protected]

CareFullMD.com