Charles Gorges of Garrison passed away suddenly on April 18, 2025, at home. He was 75.

He was born on Feb. 28, 1950, in Yonkers to the late George and Marie Gorges.

Charles retired from Entergy (Indian Point) after 40 years, where he worked in many capacities.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Gorges, his children, Amanda and Brad Gorges, and his sisters, Maryanne Darcy and Joan Cerniglia. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Chickie Pidala, and sister-in-law, Janet Croney, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be private for the family under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home, Cold Spring.