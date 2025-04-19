Jacqueline Weissner, 78, of Hopewell Junction, and a former Beacon hat store owner, died April 15, 2024. 

Jacqueline Weissner
Jacqueline Weissner

She was born Jan. 20, 1946, in Hackensack, New Jersey, the daughter of Sidney Sammis and Jean Pisaturo. She worked as a florist and women’s hat designer from the late 1980s until her death. She was best known as a pioneering shop owner in Beacon, opening her hat shop, Jacqueline, in 1999, and remembered as “the hat lady with the cute dog,” her silky terrier, Zach.

She was a founding member of the Beacon Arts Community Association (now BeaconArts) and established the Beacon Hat Parade, a celebration of the city’s hatmaking heritage. In addition, Jacqueline served as a board member of the Howland Public Library.

She is survived by her son, Todd Spire, her grandson, Sidney Spire, and her sister, Brenda Scott.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday (May 3) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Howland Cultural Center, 477 Main St., in Beacon. Attendees are encouraged to wear a hat and share stories or contribute a note or personal remembrance, and the family asks that a perennial be planted in Jacqueline’s honor. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 1, Phoenicia, NY 12464.

Behind The Story

Type: Obituary

Obituary: Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.