Jacqueline Weissner, 78, of Hopewell Junction, and a former Beacon hat store owner, died April 15, 2024.

She was born Jan. 20, 1946, in Hackensack, New Jersey, the daughter of Sidney Sammis and Jean Pisaturo. She worked as a florist and women’s hat designer from the late 1980s until her death. She was best known as a pioneering shop owner in Beacon, opening her hat shop, Jacqueline, in 1999, and remembered as “the hat lady with the cute dog,” her silky terrier, Zach.

She was a founding member of the Beacon Arts Community Association (now BeaconArts) and established the Beacon Hat Parade, a celebration of the city’s hatmaking heritage. In addition, Jacqueline served as a board member of the Howland Public Library.

She is survived by her son, Todd Spire, her grandson, Sidney Spire, and her sister, Brenda Scott.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday (May 3) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Howland Cultural Center, 477 Main St., in Beacon. Attendees are encouraged to wear a hat and share stories or contribute a note or personal remembrance, and the family asks that a perennial be planted in Jacqueline’s honor. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 1, Phoenicia, NY 12464.