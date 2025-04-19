State will alternate traffic between Fair and Fishkill

The state Department of Transportation announced on Friday (April 18) that is plans to close one lane of Route 9D between its intersection with Fair Street in Philipstown and Hartsook Lane in the Town of Fishkill beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday (April 21).

The closure for construction work will continue through at least Sept. 25, it said. It continues work that began last summer.

The Fair Street intersection is just south of Little Stony Point, while the Hartsook intersection is parallel to Bannerman Island.

In response to the closure, the Village of Cold Spring said it would suspend street parking on Fair Street and, at the discretion of the on-duty police officer, the street may be made one-way northbound on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. In addition, parking on the northbound and westbound side of Northern Avenue between Fair Street and Route 9D will be eliminated.