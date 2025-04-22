Incumbents will return in Haldane, Garrison

The Haldane and Garrison school board elections on May 20 will feature only familiar names, with four incumbents running to keep their seats.

In Garrison, Sarah Tormey and Kent Schacht submitted nominating petitions by the Monday (April 21) deadline to run for new 3-year terms on the seven-member board. Tormey will run unopposed for her third term and Schacht for his second full term after being elected in 2021 to fill a vacated seat.

The other members of the Garrison board are Dan Jasnow (whose term ends in 2026), Jocelyn Apicello (2026), Eric Arnold (2027), Peter Lesser (2027) and Jennifer Harriton-Wilson (2027).

At Haldane, Sean McNall and Ezra Clementson submitted nominating petitions by the April 21 deadline and will run unopposed to retain their seats. Clementson will seek his second, 3-year term and McNall his third term. The other members of the board are Peggy Clements (2026), Maggie Valentine (2027) and Michelle Kupper (2027).

In Beacon, three of the nine board seats will be on the ballot, those held by Meredith Heuer, Alena Kush and Semra Ercin. For a nominating petition, email [email protected]. The deadline is April 30. The other members are Kristan Flynn (2026), Anthony White (2026), Eric Schetter (2026), LaVonne McNair (2027), Flora Stadler (2027) and Christopher Lewine (2027).