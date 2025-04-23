Budget and three open seats on ballot

The Howland Public Library in Beacon will hold its annual budget and trustee vote on Thursday (May 1) from noon to 8 p.m. at the library. It is open to residents of the Beacon City School District.

The Howland’s proposed 2025-26 budget is $1.569 million, a 4 percent increase. Of that, about $1.254 million is for employee salaries and benefits and $116,000 for programming and materials. The library plans to raise $1.488 million from taxes.

There are five candidates — Jason Chase, Ruth Danon, Sarah From, Kathy Furfey and incumbent David Lemon — for three board vacancies, each with a five-year term. The candidate’s biographies are posted at beaconlibrary.org/annual-vote.

The other board members are Jessica Conway, Jeffrey Yang, Helen Lowery, Emily Murnane, Elizabeth Murphy, Emily Pullen, Brooke Simmons and Joe Vergolina. Conway and Yang are not running for re-election.