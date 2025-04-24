Eugene Murphy, 81, of Beacon, known to friends and family as “Gene” or “Murph,” died April 15 in a house fire.
He was born Oct. 24, 1943, in Beacon, the son of Arthur and Evelyn (Booth) Murphy. He retired in 2000 as a supervisor with the City of Beacon Highway Department. He also worked as the dog warden. He was a member of Beacon Engine Co. and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards, “junking” and watching pro wrestling. He will always be remembered for having a cigar in his mouth, his family said.
Gene is survived by his wife, Martha Murphy, his children, Eugene Murphy (Debbie), Korrin Murphy and Charles Murphy; his stepchildren, Jeanette Olson, John Olson, Erik Olson and Peter Olson; his sisters, Sylvia Long (Dan), Grace Padworski (Tom) and Elma Bennett; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His sisters, Katherine Cross, Joan Brenner and Nina Mandigo, died earlier.
A memorial service was held April 22 at the Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home in Wappingers Falls, followed by interment on April 23 at Clove Cemetery in Lagrangeville. Memorial donations may be made to the Glanzmann’s Research Foundation (curegt.org).
