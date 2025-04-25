About 450 Beacon households must switch

Beacon has extended its amnesty period for about 450 water customers who have not scheduled a free replacement of a radio transmitter on their meters.

Those customers were assessed a $250 fine on their April bills but will be able to reverse the charge if they make an appointment by May 1, the city said. Once upgraded, the meters use a cloud-based connection to provide real-time readings. See dub.sh/beacon-meters or call 877-860-8376. The city has about 4,600 water customers.