Former FBI analyst announces run

A former FBI intelligence analyst from Rockland County has announced a campaign to unseat Rep. Mike Lawler, a two-term Republican whose district includes Philipstown.

“For 17 years I was an FBI intelligence analyst, working in secret to keep us safe from global threats and the insurrectionists who stormed our Capitol,” says John Sullivan in a video announcing his campaign. “But now that the threat is coming from inside the White House, I had to leave the FBI and step forward.”

Sullivan, 41, and his husband moved to Piermont in Rockland County this month. He had worked in Washington, D.C., and New York City area, as well as three years in Tel Aviv.

He is the fifth Democrat to announce he will seek the ballot line in 2026. The others are Beth Davidson, a Rockland County legislator; Jessica Reinmann, a nonprofit executive; Cait Conley, a former director of counterterrorism for the National Security Council; and Mike Sacks, a lawyer and former TV journalist.