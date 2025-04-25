SUN RIVER EXPANDS — Rep. Pat Ryan (foreground) visited Beacon on April 17 to help break ground on expansions at Sun River Health made possible by $2 million in federal funds. The community health center, at 6 Henry St., will expand hours; construct an urgent care center; add a Main Street entrance; and increase space for behavioral health services. (Photo provided)

COLOR CHOICE — The owner of 37 Main St. in Cold Spring is asking passersby to vote online for which of nine pastels (at right) they prefer for the siding. The trim will be white. (Photo by Michael Turton)

BELL RINGER — Margy Leahey Gerber, a retired history professor who lives in Philipstown, rang the bells at St. Philip’s Church in Garrison on April 18 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s “midnight ride” in 1775. (Photo provided)

SMOOTH RUNS — A city crew repaved the skateboard park at Memorial Park this week; it will soon reopen with movable ramps in a temporary layout. Permanent fixtures and an art wall are expected in June. (Photo by Jeff Simms)

DOG RUN — Guiding Eyes for the Blind brought 20 puppies to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor on April 19 as part of their training to become guide dogs, whose tasks include helping people who are flying. The dogs were accompanied by volunteer “puppy raisers.” (Photo provided)