Ruth Danon earlier given Dutchess title

The City of Beacon and the Howland Public Library last week announced a committee has chosen Ruth Danon as the Beacon Poet Laureate for 2025-27.

Danon recently also was named the Dutchess County poet laureate. She will be honored at a reception at the library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (April 29), with remarks by Mayor Lee Kyriacou and the outgoing poet laureate, Peter Ullian. Register at beaconlibrary.org.

Danon is the former director of the creative and expository writing program at New York University’s School of Professional Studies. She is the author of four poetry collections, the founder of Live Writing and a founding curator of Beacon LitFest.

The Beacon committee also named Mark Ungar, a professor at the CUNY Graduate Center, as deputy poet laureate. He is working on a collection of poetry about refugees, short stories about the Amazon and a novel of speculative fiction.