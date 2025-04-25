County has committee, board openings

The Dutchess County Legislature announced on April 18 that it has open seats for residents on its volunteer committees and boards.

The boards include the Citizens Advisory Committee on Domestic Violence, the Climate Smart Task Force, the Community Services Board, the Environmental Management Council, the Fire and Safety Advisory Board, the Fish and Wildlife Management Board, the Stop-DWI Policy Planning Board and the Tick Task Force.

Qualifications and terms vary. See dub.sh/dutchess-boards.