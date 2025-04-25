District cites legal advice, fear of losing funds

The Haldane school board voted unanimously on Tuesday (April 22) to suspend its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy in hopes of safeguarding $450,000 in federal funding threatened by the Trump administration’s opposition to DEI programs.

The district’s resolution suspended the policy “pending clarification of the conflict between the respective positions of the state and federal governments regarding Title VI [of the Civil Rights Act of 1964] and DEI.”

The five-member board also approved a resolution certifying compliance with Title VI, which prohibits racial discrimination in federally funded programs. The Trump administration had set a Thursday (April 24) deadline for local school districts to eliminate “illegal DEI practices” or potentially lose funding.

However, on Thursday, a federal judge in New Hampshire temporarily blocked the administration’s guidance forbidding DEI efforts in K-12 public schools. The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by the National Education Association and the American Civil Liberties Union, which accused the Republican administration of violating teachers’ due process and First Amendment rights. On Friday, attorneys general from 18 states, including New York, sought a federal court order stopping the Department of Education from implementing the April 3 certification demand, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

In February, the U.S. Education Department told schools and colleges they needed to end any practice that differentiates people based on their race or they would risk losing their federal funding. Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, issued a “Dear Colleague” letter arguing that a Supreme Court decision in 2023 banning race-based college admissions extended to DEI policies in public schools.

“DEI programs, for example, frequently preference certain racial groups and teach students that certain racial groups bear unique moral burdens that others do not,” Trainor wrote. “Such programs stigmatize students who belong to particular racial groups based on crude racial stereotypes. Consequently, they deny students the ability to participate fully in the life of a school.”

Earlier this month, the department ordered states to gather signatures from local districts certifying compliance with civil rights laws, including rejection of what the federal government calls “illegal DEI practices.”

The directive did not carry the force of law but threatened to use civil rights enforcement to rid schools of DEI practices. Schools were warned that continuing such practices “in violation of federal law” could lead to U.S. Justice Department litigation and termination of federal grants and contracts.

At least 15 states, including New York, said they would not comply with the federal order. “We understand that the current administration seeks to censor anything it deems ‘diversity, equity & inclusion,’” wrote Daniel Morton-Bentley, a lawyer for the New York Education Department. “But there are no federal or state laws prohibiting the principles of DEI.” He added also that the federal government had “yet to define what practices it believes violate Title VI.”

At Haldane, interim Superintendent Carl Albano called the federal dollars, which are used to educate students with disabilities, provide student lunches and fund other initiatives, “a significant amount of money” that “could be at risk if you keep these policies in place.” He said that Haldane’s legal counsel had advised suspending the DEI policy, at least temporarily.

The district adopted its DEI policy in December 2022 in “recognition of the inherent value of diversity and acknowledgement that educational excellence requires a commitment to equity in the opportunities provided to students and the resulting outcomes.”

The policy noted that Haldane’s mission is to prepare its students to succeed in “an ever-changing global society,” a goal that requires incorporating a DEI lens “into every facet of its work.”

The policy provides guidelines for integrating DEI into family and community engagement, student support, discipline and training. Regarding curriculum, it asks educators to “incorporate diverse perspectives, materials and texts so that students are taught topics not just from one single perspective, but from multiple perspectives.”

Additionally, it directed the district to create a workforce “that is not only diverse and inclusive, but one that recognizes and values the differences among people.”

Dear Haldane Community On Saturday (April 26), the Haldane school board issued this statement: On Tuesday (April 22), the Board faced a difficult decision. Just a few hours before our Board meeting, our legal counsel recommended that we temporarily suspend the district’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policy. They advised us to take this step by April 24 so that we could certify district compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Doing so would protect the district from potentially losing $450,000 in federal funding that primarily covers special education services and free and reduced price lunch. Given the speed with which the federal government is canceling funding for projects and activities, we were genuinely concerned that they would withhold this funding from Haldane. The loss of the funds would have a meaningful impact on programs and services for our students. Although we had been tracking the U.S. Department of Education’s demand that states and districts certify compliance, we learned of legal counsel’s concern about the specific wording of our district’s DEI policy at the last minute. We believed the most prudent response was to suspend our policy – not abolish it. This brief pause gives us time to consider the potential short- and long-term implications on our students if the federal government were to withhold funds. It also gives the Board an opportunity to explore minor language revisions that would not alter the spirit of the policy. The Board plans to complete the policy review in time for the issue to be acted upon at our May 6 meeting. This business meeting is open to the public and we welcome you to attend. We understand that community members have questions and concerns about this decision, and we will continue to be transparent as we move forward. We remain committed to the well-being and success of all students and staff, and to the aims of our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policy, which are codified in NY State law by the Dignity for All Students Act (DASA) and the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA). This was a strategic decision rooted in our responsibility to protect educational programming for all students.

On Tuesday, Board Member Sean McNall said that, because the policy “codified a cultural commitment that was already in place,” suspending it as a precaution “doesn’t really in any way impact how we’re operating.”

“Part of me can’t believe that we’re questioning the goodness of a policy that’s promoting diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Board Member Michelle Kupper. “I have been assured that there will be no change to curriculum, no change to treatment of students. I think there will come a time where we might want to get input from the public and I would welcome that.”

In Beacon, federal funding makes up about 2 percent, or $1.7 million, of the district’s proposed $87.7 million 2025-26 budget. It funds four elementary reading teachers as well as instructional supplies.

Superintendent Matt Landahl said the district has no “illegal” DEI programs, and that clubs at Beacon High School such as the Black Student Union or Students for Gender Equality are open to all, as are any clubs at the district’s six schools. The district’s “core belief” that diversity is a strength “guides our thinking with everything that we do, and we’re going to stay true to our beliefs and keep moving forward,” he said.

The Garrison district includes diversity, equity and inclusion as one of the goals in its six-pronged “vision of a graduate.” The school board has a DEI committee but Superintendent Greg Stowell said the district “is and will continue to be in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

Stowell said the district “is a welcoming and affirming environment for all and has structures in place to ensure that every student, regardless of background or circumstance, receives the support they need to achieve equity in access, opportunity and outcomes.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting.