Owns or hold easements on over 4,800 acres

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust announced on Tuesday (April 22) that the national Land Trust Accreditation Commission has renewed the Philipstown organization’s accreditation for a third time.

Founded in 1989 and first accredited by the commission in 2008, HHLT says it owns and manages more than 1,200 acres of land, holds 94 conservation easements protecting 3,600 acres and collaborates with municipalities on land-use planning.

The accreditation, which lands trusts must renew every five years, “reflects our unwavering commitment to conservation excellence” and HHLT’s adherence to “fiscal accountability, strong organizational leadership, sound transactions and lasting stewardship,” said Executive Director Katrina Shindledecker.