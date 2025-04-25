Most revenue, crossings in history

The New York State Bridge Authority announced on April 15 that it had a record amount of traffic and revenue in 2024.

The NYSBA oversees five bridges that cross the Hudson River, including Bear Mountain and Newburgh-Beacon.

In 2024, over 64 million vehicles crossed the bridges — an increase of 651,718, or 1 percent, over the previous record year in 2019. Tolls generated a record $82 million, or 8.3 percent higher than the 2023 total. The bridges are nearly entirely funded by tolls.

Newburgh-Beacon, the busiest of the five bridges, had 28.5 million crossings and generated $45.6 million in tolls. Bear Mountain had 7.2 million crossings and generated $7.1 million in tolls.