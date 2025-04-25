People USA to provide free service

People USA on Wednesday (April 23) announced the launch of a mobile crisis outreach team that Putnam County residents, health care providers, schools and police can contact for no-cost assistance for someone having a mental health emergency.

A peer specialist and behavioral health clinician will be available from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, either in person or by telephone, to provide people of any age with support and referral to other services, according to People USA. The team, which will also provide follow-up care, can be reached at 845-379-2463.