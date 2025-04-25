Comptroller releases financial report

The New York comptroller on April 17 released a report that scored villages in the state on their fiscal stress, with Cold Spring and Nelsonville among the strongest financially.

Cold Spring had a score of 6.7 and Nelsonville 3.3, far below the 45 points that the comptroller says indicates potential stress. The scores are compiled for 518 villages based on self-reported data from 2024, although 108 villages did not file, including Fishkill and Wappingers Falls.

Island Park (Nassau County), Saugerties (Ulster) and Cambridge (Washington) were classified as being in significant fiscal stress and Coxsackie (Greene) and Washingtonville (Orange) are in moderate fiscal stress.

“The number of local governments with a fiscal stress designation remains low following several years of emergency federal pandemic aid that helped stabilize their finances,” said Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. “With that aid coming to an end and uncertainty coming out of Washington on state and local funding cuts, local officials should closely monitor their financial condition.”