Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Food-truck owner would like to set up near Dockside

The Cold Spring Village Board on April 16 discussed a request to operate a food truck on private property at the entrance to Dockside Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., five days a week.

Mayor Kathleen Foley said that while Chapter 71 of the Village Code offers some guidance regarding licensing, it is not specific to food trucks and “is silent on private property requests.”

Foley said she expects other, similar requests but feels the board is “ill prepared” to review and license such operations. “We need to be mindful of mitigating impacts in residential areas,” she said.

Trustee Eliza Starbuck asked about the possibility of approving the request while regulations are drafted. “It’s a residential parcel and it’s for eight hours a day, five days a week,” Foley said. “It’s not someone requesting to put a food truck inside Dockside [a state park managed by the village]. It’s private property and neighbors need to be considered.”

The board asked the village attorney to draft a resolution for a six-month moratorium on issuing food-truck licenses. Foley said the time will be used to draft regulations that take zoning and impact mitigation into account. “There are lots of possibilities to do food trucks really well,” she said.

In other business…

■ The board passed a resolution supporting Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne’s sales tax sharing plan, which would include towns and villages receiving a minimum annual share of $50,000.

■ The sloop Clearwater will offer a free sail for Cold Spring residents at 5 p.m. on May 3. The boat has a capacity of 45 passengers; parties will be limited to a maximum of five. Village residents can reserve space by emailing the clerk at [email protected]. There also will be two Tiny Pirate sailings for Cold Spring children ages 2 to 4, accompanied by an adult, on May 13. The sailings are part of a barter between the village and Clearwater, which will be allowed to dock for more than the usual number of dates in April and May while its dock in Beacon is being repaired.

■ The board renewed an agreement with Munistat Municipal Financial Advisory Service, which advises municipal governments and school districts on debt management and securities offerings, such as issuing of bonds for capital projects.

■ State Assembly Member Dana Levenberg and Sen. Rob Rolison will be asked to sponsor legislation allowing the village to renew its occupancy tax on hotel rooms for a period of three years. The current legislation expires July 21.

■ At the Wednesday (April 23) meeting, Richard Othmer Jr., the Kent highway superintendent, proposed sharing services among Putnam villages and towns. A county-wide agreement would do away with “ridiculous amounts of paperwork,” he said. The proposal will be reviewed by the village attorney.

■ The board adopted budgets for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins June 1. The general fund budget totals $3,662,088 and includes a levy increase of 2.7 percent, the maximum allowed under a state-mandated cap. The water and sewer system budgets total $931,451 and $720,883, respectively.

■ The board approved spending $3,735 to have Central Hudson replace 43 streetlights with LED fixtures. The utility estimated the LEDs will save the village $4,230 annually in electricity costs.

■ The board approved a request from Barber and Brew for a waiver on the 30-day notification required to upgrade its wine license to include liquor.

■ John Costilow presented the EFPR Group’s independent audit of village finances for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024. The audit found no breaches of Government Auditing Standards and EFPR issued a “clean opinion” on village financial practices for that year.

■ The board waived fees associated with a May 3 memorial at Dockside Park in honor of a village resident who recently died.