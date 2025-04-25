If you had a talk show, who would you want to interview?
David Bowie, were he still alive, for all the stories we haven’t heard. ~Peter Hamboussi, Cold Spring
Jane Goodall, because the wrong species is in charge of our planet. ~Rita Landy, Cold Spring
German filmmaker Werner Herzog: very funny, very interesting. ~Michael Anderson, Beacon
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Michael Turton has been a reporter with The Current since its founding, after working in the same capacity at the Putnam County News & Recorder. Turton spent 20 years as community relations supervisor for the Essex Region Conservation Authority in Ontario before his move in 1998 to Philipstown, where he handled similar duties at Glynwood Farm and The Hastings Center. The Cold Spring resident holds degrees in environmental studies from the University of Waterloo, in education from the University of Windsor and in communication arts from St. Clair College.
