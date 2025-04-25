Award sponsored by UPS

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced on Wednesday (April 23) that a Philipstown student has won a college scholarship funded by the United Parcel Service.

Tova Jean-Louis, who attends Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor, was among 830 seniors nationwide to be awarded scholarships financed by 124 corporations, foundations and business organizations.

merit
Walter Panas Principal Samantha Sherwood with Tova Jean-Louis

Jean-Louis, who is the valedictorian of the 2025 class, plans to study environmental engineering. The UPS Foundation funds scholarship for the children of UPS employees.

Related stories:

Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kathie Kourie

Congratulations to Tova and all the Merit Scholars in the Lakeland School District. Thanks to The Current for covering this achievement for Philipstown/Lakeland District.

0
0