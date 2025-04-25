Award sponsored by UPS
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced on Wednesday (April 23) that a Philipstown student has won a college scholarship funded by the United Parcel Service.
Tova Jean-Louis, who attends Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor, was among 830 seniors nationwide to be awarded scholarships financed by 124 corporations, foundations and business organizations.
Jean-Louis, who is the valedictorian of the 2025 class, plans to study environmental engineering. The UPS Foundation funds scholarship for the children of UPS employees.
Congratulations to Tova and all the Merit Scholars in the Lakeland School District. Thanks to The Current for covering this achievement for Philipstown/Lakeland District.