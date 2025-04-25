Award sponsored by UPS

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced on Wednesday (April 23) that a Philipstown student has won a college scholarship funded by the United Parcel Service.

Tova Jean-Louis, who attends Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor, was among 830 seniors nationwide to be awarded scholarships financed by 124 corporations, foundations and business organizations.

Jean-Louis, who is the valedictorian of the 2025 class, plans to study environmental engineering. The UPS Foundation funds scholarship for the children of UPS employees.