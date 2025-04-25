Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 1, 7 P.M.
An American Marriage: The Untold Story of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd
by Michael Burlingame
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].
Feel Good Book Club
FRI 2, 7 P.M.
Convenience Store Woman: A Novel, by Sayaka Murata
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Lit Book Club
TUES 6, 7 P.M.
Stone Yard Devotional, by Charlotte Wood
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Fantasy Book Club
TUES 13, 7 P.M.
Biting the Sun, by Tanith Lee
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 15, 3 P.M.
Me Before You, by Jojo Moyes
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 19, 7 P.M.
Stay True, by Hua Hsu
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Graphic Novel Book Club
TUES 20, 3:30 P.M.
Flung Out of Space, by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer
Underwater Welder, by Jeff Lemire
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Sci-Fi Book Club
TUES 20, 7 P.M.
The Left Hand of Darkness, by Ursula K. Le Guin
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.
History Book Club
TUES 20, 7 P.M.
Half American, by Matthew Delmont
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Wednesday Book Club
WED 21, 2 P.M.
Educated, by Tara Westover
Howland Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 22, 7:15 P.M.
Euphoria, by Lily King
Tanjore Cuisine of India, Fishkill
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.
Bizzz Book Club
WED 28, 4 P.M.
Trust Me, I’m Lying: Confessions of a Media Manipulator, by Ryan Holiday
Beacon Beahive, 6 Eliza St.
Register at dub.sh/beahive-events.
Science & Nature Book Club
THURS 29, 7 P.M.
The Monsters Bones, by David Randall
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Fiction Book Club
THURS 29, 7 P.M.
On the Calculation of Volume (Books I and II), by Solvej Balle
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7-11)
FRI 30, 3:15 P.M.
Minecraft (Vol. 2), by Sfe R. Monster
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Related stories:
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.