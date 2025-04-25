Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 1, 7 P.M.

An American Marriage: The Untold Story of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd

by Michael Burlingame

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

Feel Good Book Club

FRI 2, 7 P.M.

Convenience Store Woman: A Novel, by Sayaka Murata

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Lit Book Club

TUES 6, 7 P.M.

Stone Yard Devotional, by Charlotte Wood

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Fantasy Book Club

TUES 13, 7 P.M.

Biting the Sun, by Tanith Lee

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Page-to-Screen Book Club

THURS 15, 3 P.M.

Me Before You, by Jojo Moyes

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 19, 7 P.M.

Stay True, by Hua Hsu

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Graphic Novel Book Club

TUES 20, 3:30 P.M.

Flung Out of Space, by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer

Underwater Welder, by Jeff Lemire

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Sci-Fi Book Club

TUES 20, 7 P.M.

The Left Hand of Darkness, by Ursula K. Le Guin

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

History Book Club

TUES 20, 7 P.M.

Half American, by Matthew Delmont

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Wednesday Book Club

WED 21, 2 P.M.

Educated, by Tara Westover

Howland Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 22, 7:15 P.M.

Euphoria, by Lily King

Tanjore Cuisine of India, Fishkill

Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.

Bizzz Book Club

WED 28, 4 P.M.

Trust Me, I’m Lying: Confessions of a Media Manipulator, by Ryan Holiday

Beacon Beahive, 6 Eliza St.

Register at dub.sh/beahive-events.

Science & Nature Book Club

THURS 29, 7 P.M.

The Monsters Bones, by David Randall

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Fiction Book Club

THURS 29, 7 P.M.

On the Calculation of Volume (Books I and II), by Solvej Balle

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7-11)

FRI 30, 3:15 P.M.

Minecraft (Vol. 2), by Sfe R. Monster

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.